Topps India unveils Match Attax Official EURO 2024 collectibles for the first time to fuel football fandom in India

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League, the iconic trading card marker Topps India has pulled an ace card out of its sleeves; Topps has announced the launch of its football collection cards, Match Attax, which will feature players from the UEFA Champions League. As the official brand ambassador José Mourinho says, 'because in football, it's never just a game.' These cards allow fans to delve into the exciting realm of football while expanding their collection and experiencing the joy of play in India.
Being the official UEFA partner until 2028, Topps will distribute exclusive collectible cards and collectibles dedicated to UEFA EURO 2024.
With the launch of these cards, Topps aims to expand on the hobby of collectibles by introducing football collectibles in India, bringing a new sense of excitement to the football fandom. These cards play a crucial role in fostering a closer connection between fans and their icons. Additionally, they provide licensors with valuable year-round access to their fan base across various age groups.
The Match Attax Extra collectibles are built to inspire a sense of pride and belonging, holding value based on player popularity and achievements, and can be traded with other collectors.
They can discover unique designs and categories with the launch of more than 400 cards to collect, including cards like Black Edge, Energy, and Chrome X cards, plus new categories like Chrome X Pro-Elite and Extreme Limited Editions.
Topps in India has implemented an elaborate marketing plan to help promote the release of its cards. One aspect of their strategy involves participating in events like Comic Con, a comic book festival, where fans can showcase their collections digitally through IP collector diaries. This not only allows fans to express their passion but also amplifies Topps' brand presence within the community present in India.
In addition to event participation, Topps is also utilising influencer marketing by aligning collectors as Topps Chief Collector Officers, offering recognition to the Indian collector of Topps cards.
In today's digital age, where screens dominate our daily activities, there's a comforting appeal in pursuing hobbies that promote hands-on interaction, nurture creativity, and spark curiosity. Similar to stamp and coin collecting, trading card collecting has gained popularity globally for it is a timeless leisure activity cherished across generations.
Trading card giant Topps has a range of collectible cards for these avid collectors, including their recent line of Match Attax cards for football enthusiasts.
With the debut of Topps Official Euro 2024 Match Attax in India, Topps is expecting to further fuel football fandom in India.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have editorial involvement of Social Samosa. Social Samosa does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.