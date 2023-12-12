Traya's latest campaign ft Rajkummar Rao aims to enhance visibility in northern & central India

In India, people are now experiencing genetic hair loss as early as 28, which is unusual. In their search for a treatment, they have experienced consistent failures with the solutions they've tried, including home remedies, shampoos, serums, and even clinical treatments. This leads to the formation of a perspective that considers hair loss to be irreversible.

Traya, the hair loss solutions company, aims to tap into the $12 billion hair solution market, given the demand from over 150 million Indians seeking remedies for hair loss. The brand approaches this by educating the audience on the underlying causes of hair health issues through social media and television campaigns.

This year, the brand extended its campaign by introducing their first with Rajkummar Rao to recall the message: Traya worked for hair loss. The digital-focused campaign leverages platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and OTT. Selecting Rajkummar Rao was a deliberate choice due to his brand alignment with Traya's values of genuineness, care, and honesty. Furthermore, we recognized his significant appeal to our intended audience, making it a strategically sound decision.

The TV commercial portrays a traditional arranged marriage scenario, where two families are brought together. The matchmaker facilitates the introduction between the two parties. Nevertheless, the prospective bride is not entirely pleased with the groom's receding hairline. Her brother, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, reassures her that modern solutions are available for such issues and mentions Traya's hair loss solution as “Hope toh hai.” Filled with hope, the bride then gives her consent to the marriage.

On the campaign, Pritish Mahadik, Head of Growth, Traya, said, “In today's world, we often say we're moving forward as a society, but we still hold onto old beliefs, like thinking that hair loss is purely in our genes or that special shampoos and oils can magically solve it. What we often overlook is the importance of our internal health. Traya's "Hope for Hair" campaign aims to change this third-world narrative. We're diving deep into the root causes behind hair loss by looking at what's happening internally. Because eventually, understanding and improving your internal health is the key to addressing the root causes of hair loss.”

The strategy began with Lucknow as the first city, aiming to progressively expand into other cities. The approach focused on unlocking incremental reach through offline channels, specifically by leveraging hoardings. This decision was also influenced by the higher adoption rates observed in Tier 2 cities.