UltraTech Cement transforms billion logos into AI and AR enabled home building expert in latest campaign

Building a home is a once-in-a-lifetime endeavor for 90% of Indians, requiring critical decisions that can often feel overwhelming due to a lack of reliable guidance. Recognising this sentiment, UltraTech Cement has introduced ‘UltraTech Se Poocho’, combining AI Vision, Augmented Reality with Generative AI to empower Indians with expert home-building guidance.

As part of this initiative, users can undertake the following steps:

Users can scan the UTCL QR code Save portal on their devices Finally, wherever users spot an UltraTech Cement logo, they can get an expert guidance from a 3D UltraTech expert, anytime, anywhere

Through the campaign, the brand transforms every UltraTech logo into an interactive gateway, bringing expert technical advice directly to home builders with just a scan. Moreover, this initiative taps into every media touchpoint; from cement bags and TV ads to dealer boards, wall paintings, websites, influencers, and life-size activations, bridging the gap between traditional consumer interactions and the digital age.

Consequently, through its ‘UltraTech Se Pucho’ campaign, the brand aims to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in home-building by empowering individuals with technical expert guidance throughout the daunting process.