Advertisment
Campaign Spot

UltraTech Cement transforms billion logos into AI and AR enabled home building expert in latest campaign

As part of this campaign, UltraTech Cement has introduced ‘UltraTech Se Poocho’, combining AI Vision, Augmented Reality with Generative AI to empower Indians with expert home-building guidance.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
ultratech cement

Building a home is a once-in-a-lifetime endeavor for 90% of Indians, requiring critical decisions that can often feel overwhelming due to a lack of reliable guidance. Recognising this sentiment, UltraTech Cement has introduced ‘UltraTech Se Poocho’, combining AI Vision, Augmented Reality with Generative AI to empower Indians with expert home-building guidance. 

As part of this initiative, users can undertake the following steps: 

  1. Users can scan the UTCL QR code 
  2. Save portal on their devices
  3. Finally, wherever users spot an UltraTech Cement logo, they can get an expert guidance from a 3D UltraTech expert, anytime, anywhere

Through the campaign, the brand transforms every UltraTech logo into an interactive gateway, bringing expert technical advice directly to home builders with just a scan. Moreover, this initiative taps into every media touchpoint; from cement bags and TV ads to dealer boards, wall paintings, websites, influencers, and life-size activations, bridging the gap between traditional consumer interactions and the digital age.

Consequently, through its ‘UltraTech Se Pucho’ campaign, the brand aims to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in home-building by empowering individuals with technical expert guidance throughout the daunting process.

 

UltraTech Se Pucho UltraTech Cement Campaigns Ultratech