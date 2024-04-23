Vasan Eye Care launches ‘We Are There, With Expertise and Care’ campaign in six languages

Vasan Eye Care has announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, "We Are There, With Expertise and Care." This campaign, created by FlyingCursor Interactive, showcases Vasan Eye Care's ability to combine medical expertise with care, ensuring eye health services for all.

The campaign includes five films translated into six languages, designed to resonate with audiences across India. These films aim to bring to life the essence of Vasan Eye Care's brand values.

To reach a wide audience, the campaign utilises an omni-channel strategy. The films are showcased across various platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, specifically targeting the southern audience. Available in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and English, these films are designed to resonate with the linguistic demographics of the South. Beyond these digital platforms, the integrated campaign will also roll out across print, cinema, and outdoor collateral, further expanding its reach and impact.

Dr. Arun, Co-Founder and managing Director of ASG Eye Care said, "Vasan Eye Care is deeply embedded in the lives of our community. The strong values of care, transparency, and expertise have always been our guiding principles. With this campaign, we reaffirm our dedication to these values and our commitment to providing top-tier eye care. We are especially excited to reconnect with our patrons in the South, assuring them that Vasan is back, stronger and more committed than ever."

Shormistha Mukherjee, Co-Founder and Director at FlyingCursor Interactive expressed, "This campaign is a celebration of Vasan Eye Care's legacy and its bright future. We've woven together stories that not only showcase the brand's expertise and care but also resonate deeply with every individual who values their vision and the importance of trust in healthcare."