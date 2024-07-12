Viacom 18's #DumLagaKeHaisha campaign unites the Indian spirit through Olympics

Originating around 3,000 years ago in Ancient Greece's Peloponnese region, the Olympic Games are set to make a grand return to Paris this year for their 33rd edition, drawing nearly 10,000 athletes. Scheduled to commence on July 26, the Summer Games will showcase 329 medal events across 32 sports, marking it as a standout event in the global sports calendar.

As anticipation mounts for these games, Jio Cinema and Sports 18 have united as official streaming partners, launching their campaign, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', that encourages Indians to watch the Olympics with passion.

The campaign begins with a stirring montage of unforgettable Olympic moments, each frame capturing the intensity of past competitions. Featuring heroes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, the campaign invites viewers to join Team India's journey, cheering them on through every challenge.

The ad portrays a young girl emulating her favourite athlete, dreaming of one day becoming an Olympic star. Meanwhile, a group of old friends relive the excitement of watching games together, rekindling the spirit of camaraderie. Each scene resonates with the larger Olympic story, illustrating how the games inspire people from all walks of life. The campaign culminates with the tagline, 'Dum lagake dekhna India,' encouraging everyone to watch the Olympics with full enthusiasm and energy. At the end of the day, it's not just about supporting our Team India players but also about uniting our nation through the journey of the Olympics.