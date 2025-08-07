Vijay Sales' new ad flips Biswa Kalyan Rath’s old joke into a shopping spree

There was a time when electronics retail chain Vijay Sales was the butt of a joke in one of Biswa Kalyan Rath’s stand-up sets. He’d poked fun at the brand’s straightforward name, while also admitting he loved it for exactly that reason. Now, in a clever twist of events, Vijay Sales has turned that bit into a collaboration, roping in the comedian for a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek ad that doubles as a characteristically absurd Instagram reel, posted on Biswa’s handle.

Ideated and Executed by White Rivers Media, the reel opens with Rath standing outside a Vijay Sales store, narrating that the brand’s team had seen his stand-up and called him in for a 'meeting.' Once inside, he immediately steers the conversation toward a question no one usually asks in an electronics store, 'Logo kisne banaya?' or “Who made the logo?'.

Instead of an answer, the store personnel tries to divert him with a new collection of headphones. Though Biswa insists he already owns a pair, the employee launches into a rapid-fire pitch covering features, bass quality, and price, which is enough to win him over. 'Pack kar do,' he says.

But Rath’s logo obsession persists. When he asks again, the staff points to someone in the store, only to reveal that the real point of attention is a Smart TV behind them. Cue another product pitch. Once more, Rath folds. 'Pack kar do,' he says, again.

Even when Rath protests that he doesn’t need an iPhone 15, the staff pivots to irresistible offers on the iPhone 16. Third pitch, third purchase.

Just as Rath tries once more to get to the bottom of the logo mystery, a heavenly voice begins to speak. He looks around to locate the source, only to find that it’s the Vijay Sales logo itself, now animated and talking back. “Nobody made me,” it says. “I simply am. Like flora and fauna.”

The logo continues its surreal monologue, describing itself as “the Latin version of electronics,” where the genus is Vijay and the species is Electronics. When Rath suggests capitalising the 'v', the logo replies, “No cap, bro.” When he suggests using colour, the logo quips that white already contains all colours, and adds, “How did you get into IIT, bro?”

Rath gets stuck on a 'but' as the voice says 'not but' as the video cuts to store personnel completing the sentence with 'Trust'.

By turning a punchline into a campaign, Vijay Sales doesn’t just deliver a witty reel; it shows how brands can lean into humour, embrace the joke, and make the most of a moment. The ad also highlights a growing trend of brands collaborating with comedians to tap into internet culture with a self-aware tone.