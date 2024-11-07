vivo India takes the CGI route to announce the launch of luxurious V40-series lineup

In a bid to captivate the audiences, vivo India recently launched a CGI video announcing the launch of vivo V40e inspired by luxury design, offering an engaging way for the audiences to witness the phone.

Moreover, vivo India's strategic use of engaging promotions, like the CGI video, amplified the product’s appeal, ensuring it resonated with the digital audiences who are increasingly consuming such innovative content, one that leaves a lasting impression on their minds.

vivo India’s latest addition to the V40 series—the vivo V40e, is the slimmest in the 5500mAh battery category. Continuing the vivo V Series functionality of elegant design and portrait experiences, the V40e is empowered by Sony Professional Night Portrait camera, Ultra 4K Stable video and an enhanced AI Eraser. Moreover, the highlight of the phone is the two colour variants - Royal Bronze and Mint Green.

Additionally, the brand's CGI video caught the attention of creators, who reshared it in their stories, generating significant buzz around the launch.