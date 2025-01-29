Volvo celebrates its innovation in road safety at Auto Expo 2025

The Auto Expo 2025 was buzzing with the latest cars, futuristic designs, and innovative

technology. Among all the excitement, Volvo managed to make its presence felt, not with a physical display but by reminding everyone of its lasting contribution to automotive safety. Through a thought-provoking campaign, Volvo celebrated its most significant legacy: the three- point seatbelt, a simple feature that has saved countless lives.



In 1959, Volvo introduced the three-point seatbelt, transforming safety for drivers and

passengers. What made this even more impactful was Volvo’s decision to give up its patent, allowing every car manufacturer to use the technology for free. It wasn’t about business; it was about saving lives. Today, more than 60 years later, this innovation continues to protect millions of people worldwide, a silent but vital part of every car journey.



Volvo’s campaign at Auto Expo 2025 reminded people of this legacy in a subtle yet impactful way. As a result, the brand placed billboards along key routes to the Expo each carrying a simple message: “To every car brand at the Expo, thanks for carrying a bit of Volvo. The three-point seatbelt invented by Volvo.” This statement not only acknowledged the universal presence of the invention but also highlighted the brand’s role in shaping road safety as we know it today.

The campaign also extended its reach to social media, where Volvo partnered with Mandira Bedi to promote the importance of wearing seatbelts, no matter where you sit in a car. Through this collaboration, the campaign connected with a wider audience, encouraging a habit that could save lives. It wasn’t just about Volvo’s legacy; it was about creating awareness and ensuring safer roads for everyone.