World Pickleball League’s campaign captures the sport’s universal appeal

Pickleball, a sport with its unique blend of tennis, badminton, and table tennis strategies, is making waves around the globe. Its charm lies not only in the intense athleticism it demands but also in its simplicity, making it a sport for everyone. As pickleball courts pop up in neighbourhoods and clubs worldwide, India is now joining the frenzy with the launch of its first-ever franchise-based World Pickleball League (WPBL). To capture the excitement, the league has launched its latest digital video campaign (DVC).

The campaign, directed by Bijoy Shetty and creative execution done by OML, kicks off with an imaginative twist, showcasing how the sport has taken over people's minds. The film opens with quirky scenarios: a couple dining at a restaurant asks their server to adjust their plates into a makeshift pickleball net, a yoga instructor gets his class to bend into net-like angles, a fashion designer uses fabric as a net during a brainstorming session, and a group of kids on a seesaw attempt to stay still for an impromptu pickleball match. These playful yet relatable moments attempt to reveal that the sport isn’t confined to courts.

With a blend of humour and excitement, the film mirrors the very essence of pickleball – accessible, fun, and community-driven. But beyond the lighthearted moments, the film builds anticipation for the WPBL, teasing glimpses of what’s to come in India’s inaugural pickleball league. The campaign reflects the grander vision of the league – to bring the sport to the forefront in India.

The World Pickleball League is set to take place from January 24th to February 2nd, 2025. Featuring six dynamic teams with ownership by corporate leaders and celebrities, the league will feature top players from India and across the globe. WPBL anticipates the league to generate interest among amateurs and provide opportunities for the sport to grow.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Director Bijoy Shetty said, “Creating something for a dynamic sport like Pickleball, which is taking the world by storm, was an exciting challenge. Inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of Pickleball players and its fans, I wanted the ad to capture the same thrill that drives this incredible sport. It was a joy to bring my own perspective to it, and I hope everyone enjoys the ad and the upcoming league as much as I enjoyed working on it. I know I'll be on the edge of my seat watching the league unfold!"

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “We are very excited about the DVC launch. What we wanted to capture is that the league is not only about serious Pickleball, featuring some of the best players in the world, but also about showcasing the fact that anyone, in almost any environment, can play Pickleball. That’s the beauty of the sport. And that’s what we aim to achieve with the World Pickleball League. We aim to bring people together through the sport, creating communities, and building a professional league that is commercially viable for all our stakeholders and partners.”

Executive Creative Director, Manav Parekh, said, “Pickleball is blowing up and for good reason! To show that obsession we turned to our childhood days for inspiration. Our obsession to play cricket anywhere and everywhere we could. Use anything as wickets and viola! Similarly, how would using anything/anyone as a Pickleball net look? That’s what this film is. The obsession with Pickleball is here and it’s only going to grow.”

The league will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels. The six teams includingsocial Dilli Dillwale, Pune United, Mumbai Pickle Power, Bengaluru Jawans, Chennai Super Champs, and Hyderabad Superstars will compete in a ten-day tournament featuring 18 games with 48 top international players from across 14 countries.