XYXX's new campaign speaks to the modern man about #livebetterwearbetter

XYXX, premium men's lifestyle brand, has launched a new brand film scripted on the tenets of Live Better, Wear Better, featuring the award-winning actor Eklavya Sood.

The film shows a modern, discerning man who has a penchant for finer things and is committed to maximizing his life. Men of today are expected to be well-rounded, adaptable, and capable of balancing their personal and professional life. They must be ambitious hustlers who are also emotionally intelligent, and compassionate, all while maintaining a high level of success.

The film’s narrative takes you through this journey of waking up before the alarm, focusing on his fitness and chalking out his goals, dreaming big and validating his ambitions, being prepared for the day and always striving to exceed expectations while also showing up and supporting his partner.

Commenting on the brand film, Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture, XYXX adds, “The launch of our Athleisure is XYXX's ode to modern men who strive to maximize their day. Their choices reflect their penchant for life and XYXX is their partner in style and comfort. XYXX creates clothing tailored to the modern, well-traveled Indian man who is always a step ahead and striving for his next achievement. Our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and excellence shines through in every detail - from the finest fabrics to vibrant colors and prints, and from impeccable fits to cutting-edge designs. For the men on a quest to live better, XYXX ensures they wear better.”

In a world where trends come and go, XYXX's Live Better, Wear Better campaign forges a path that transcends fleeting fashions. It's a celebration of the modern man and the brand stands tall exemplifying sophistication.

The campaign has garnered excellent engagement on YouTube and Instagram.

Exemplifying the essence of living better that goes beyond work, XYXX's protagonist understands this. The modern man sets his goals high, strives to give his best to every aspect of his life, prepares ahead and outperforms at work. He also always shows up for his loved ones and is an ardent supporter of his partner's successes and XYXX, with its commitment to crafting innovative, fashion-forward products, is his partner in comfort and style.

Sonal Rai, Chief Marketing Officer, commented on the brand film, “Through continuous market research and in-depth qualitative sessions with today's modern men, XYXX is dedicated to decoding and simplifying their evolving needs and preferences. By merging cutting-edge technology and contemporary style, XYXX aims to bridge the gap for the modern man who aspires to improve daily, ensuring our products align seamlessly with his aspirations and expectations.”

The campaign showcases XYXX’s newly launched athleisure where stylish hoodies, luxurious jackets and tailored fleece jackets epitomize casual refinement, an aesthetic that has become synonymous with the brand. The utilitarian-inspired cargo joggers exude a clean edge, seamlessly melding functionality with flair. Each piece is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to design integrity, presenting a canvas where understated class is elevated to an art form.