Zepto encourages people to express their love for their fathers in new ad

Zepto has released its Father’s Day campaign, featuring a touching video film, special promotions, and exciting social media activations. The video captures the essence of fatherhood, highlighting the unique bond between fathers and their children.

The video opens with a man rehearsing the phrase "I love you" as he goes about his daily routine. As the video progresses, his enthusiasm and excitement build, culminating in his decision to purchase a gift from Zepto. With care and affection, he wraps the gift. The scene then shifts to him standing before his father, presenting the gift and expressing his love, taking his father by surprise. The father, previously unaware of Father's Day, is deeply moved by his son's heartfelt gesture and the family's collective expression of love.

The goal of the campaign is to celebrate the unsung heroes in our lives—our fathers. The video aims to evoke emotions and encourage people to express their love and appreciation for their dads with #JustSayIt. The campaign has been released across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Branding Officer at Zepto, shared, "We all love our dads deeply, but sometimes it’s hard to put that love into words. This realisation led to an important insight: no matter how awkward it might feel, we should take every chance we get, to show our love. Our video film and special limited-edition gifts is our way of enabling our customers to say 'I love you' to their amazing dads. This Father’s Day, let's celebrate our dads and tell them how much they mean to us."

Leading up to the launch, Zepto’s social media channels will feature teaser posts and interactive content to build excitement. The brand will engage the audience with countdowns, sneak peeks, and father-centric stories using the hashtag #JustSayIt. To make this day extra special, the brand will include a limited-edition gift bag with orders placed on Father’s Day, June 16th 2024, this upcoming Sunday. With one lakh limited edition bags up for grabs, Zepto aims to make every dad feel special.

To ensure the campaign reaches all papas, dads, appa, babas and pitajis, the campaign has been released in Hindi and Tamil to ensure it reaches audiences as diverse as Zepto’s offerings.