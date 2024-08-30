Zomato's new ad tells the story of Sandip Sagar, ex-delivery partner and Paralympian

The Paralympics 2024 have started in Paris, in these few days we have seen exemplary examples of people who are not only talented but extremely full of confidence.

To bring us such stories and support the contingent of athletes, Zomato has partnered with the Paralympics Council of India to put the spotlight on the athletes representing India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Via a powerful campaign on social media, print ads, and hoardings across the country, Zomato is celebrating and supporting these remarkable individuals who are the embodiment of perseverance and excellence. One such story brings us to Sandip Sagar, who used to be a delivery partner with Zomato and has now transitioned from delivering meals on the bustling streets to competing on the world stage, in Javelin Throw.

Sagar's Journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. His inspiring story, narrated by him showcases the hurdles he had to cross, which propelled him towards his dreams.

In another video posted on Instagram, Zomato highlights other members of the contingent and tells us about their sports asking us to not judge them by their ‘Bholi Surat’ or innocent faces because they are the absolute best when they are in their element. The video includes Indian high jumper Mariyappam Thangavelu, Shooter Avni Lekhra, Badminton player Sheetal Devi, Javelin Thrower Summet Antil and Badminton player Manshi Joshi.

This campaign by Zomato shows us great people who were once deemed limited by society but they have proven us wrong over and over again. The videos have resonated with audiences, showcasing the transformative power of determination and the importance of supporting athletes who strive for greatness against all odds.