Zomato delivers personalised AI ads for restaurant partners this IPL

Zomato has brought out a series of AI-generated advertisements for its restaurant partners as part of its ongoing campaign during the Tata IPL 2024 season. Elevating the momentum driven by the creativity and humour in the contextual ad films tailored around fan fervour, fun and banter around T20 cricket season, the company is integrating AI technology to deliver personalised ads for restaurant partners.

Conceptualized by Zomato’s in-house creative team and brought to life by directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, these ads feature Zomato’s brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh, alongside Samantha Prabhu and cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara. The AI-generated ads are crafted to capture the essence of friendship and love for watching a cricket match together and the joy of ordering your favourite food online. The AI films highlight each restaurant partner's name and a signature dish, serving as a tailored promotional tool during the high-demand cricket season. The campaign features contextualised advertising tailored for every match on JioCinema's IPL feed on CTV.

The campaign has been produced by Ryde Productions.

Commenting on the initiative, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Head of Marketing, at Zomato, said, “At Zomato, we continuously strive to offer value-added services to our restaurant partners and customers. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to supporting our partners and enriching the food ordering experience for our customers. We are excited to witness how these personalised ads will propel our restaurant partners' promotional efforts, enabling them to reach a wider audience set through targeted marketing.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, added, “Collaborating with Ranveer, Samantha, and Pujara on set was a fantastic experience that brought a unique charm to the films. It was exciting to blend the worlds of cricket, movies, and Zomato in a quirky way. Although we don't often do ads, we were thrilled to be a part of this creative journey with Zomato. The experience was surprisingly collaborative and a lot of fun!”