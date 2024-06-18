Cannes Lions 2024: Day 2 shortlist count reaches 52

On day two of Cannes Lions 2024, India's shortlist tally has surged to 52. Leo Burnett secured four shortlists, Ogilvy bagged one and Brand David secured one shortlist.

Shortlists for the following six categories were announced --- Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Film, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce and Luxury & Lifestyle.

India secured shortlists in the following categories:

Creative Effectiveness

Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011. The campaign secured two shortlists.

Leo Burnett for Airtel - Airtel 175 Re-Played

Creative Strategy

Leo Burnett for Spotify - Feel The Music

Ogilvy for VI - VI Human Network Testing Network

Ogilvy Mumbai, in collaboration with other Ogilvy branches, earned two shortlists in the 'idea creation' category for their work on Cadbury's "There's a Glass & A Half in Everyone."

Film

Brand David for Colgate - The Sweet Truth