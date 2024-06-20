Cannes Lions 2024 Day Four: Leo Burnett clinches silver as India tally stands at 14

On the fourth day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024, Leo Burnett and Ogilvy secured a silver and a bronze Lion, respectively. This brings India's total count to 14 Lions: two golds, five silvers, and seven bronzes.

The day was somewhat disappointing for India, as 13 campaigns were contenders across six categories: Creative Business Transformation, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Luxury & Lifestyle, Brand Experience & Activation, Innovation, and Creative Commerce.

Leo Burnett received the silver Lion in the Creative Effectiveness category for Oreo's #BringBack2011 campaign, which leveraged India's emotional connection to cricket and the 2011 World Cup. The campaign, featuring MS Dhoni, relaunched Oreo by evoking the cultural and social milestones of 2011.

Ogilvy won the bronze Lion in the Creative Strategy category for Vodafone Idea's ‘VI Human Network Testing Network’ campaign. This campaign highlighted the role of Mumbai's Dabbawalas in testing and improving the telecom provider's network, ultimately boosting their service and sales.

Out of the seven categories awarded on Thursday, no Indian campaigns were shortlisted in Creative Business Transformation, Luxury & Lifestyle, Innovation, and Creative Commerce. Leo Burnett had three shortlists in Creative Effectiveness, securing one silver Lion. In Creative Strategy, four campaigns were shortlisted, two each from Ogilvy and Leo Burnett. Despite having six shortlisted campaigns in Brand Activation and Experience, no wins were achieved in this category.