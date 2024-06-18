Cannes Lions 2024: India wins four metals on day one

Cannes Lions 2024 announced its first set of winners on Monday, June 17 which included the following categories --- Audio and Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, and Print and Publishing. India received one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze Lions in the Health & Wellness and Outdoor categories.

McCann Worldgroup earned a Gold metal in the Health & Wellness category for the 'Fit My Feet' campaign created for Buckaroo Footwear. This campaign also won a Bronze in the same category.

Ogilvy Mumbai received a Bronze in the Health & Wellness category for its 'Impossible Choice' campaign for St. Jude India Childcare Centers.

Ogilvy also won a Silver in the Outdoor category for the Taj Mahal Megh Santoor campaign for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, in collaboration with Rapport Outdoor Advertising. The installation featured santoor strings on a billboard that played a live rendition of Raag Megh Malhar using falling raindrops.

By the end of day one, India's tally at Cannes Lions 2024 stands at four metals.