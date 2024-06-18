Advertisment
Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions 2024: India wins four metals on day one

Cannes Lions announced its first set of winners across five categories. India bagged its first Gold of the year the Health & Wellness category.

Social Samosa
Cannes Lions 2024

Cannes Lions 2024 announced its first set of winners on Monday, June 17 which included the following categories --- Audio and Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, and Print and Publishing. India received one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze Lions in the Health & Wellness and Outdoor categories.

McCann Worldgroup earned a Gold metal in the Health & Wellness category for the 'Fit My Feet' campaign created for Buckaroo Footwear. This campaign also won a Bronze in the same category.

Ogilvy Mumbai received a Bronze in the Health & Wellness category for its 'Impossible Choice' campaign for St. Jude India Childcare Centers.

Ogilvy also won a Silver in the Outdoor category for the Taj Mahal Megh Santoor campaign for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, in collaboration with Rapport Outdoor Advertising. The installation featured santoor strings on a billboard that played a live rendition of Raag Megh Malhar using falling raindrops.

By the end of day one, India's tally at Cannes Lions 2024 stands at four metals.

Agency

Grand Prix

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total
McCann Worldgroup 0 1 0 1 2
Ogilvy 0 0 1 1 2

Total

4

 

