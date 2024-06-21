Cannes Lions 2024: India wins 4 more metals on final day

On the final day of Cannes Lions 2024, India won 2 Silver and 2 Bronze Lions. This brings the country's total wins to 18 awards.

Tonight, the awards were announced for the following categories - Film Lions, Glass Lions, Sustainable Development Goals Lions, Titanium, and Grand Prix for Good.

TGTHR and Leo Burnett each won a Silver Lion in the Glass: Lion for Change category. TGTHR won the metal for the Harpic Loocator campaign. The campaign was created to address the large issue of hygienic public loo. On the other hand, Leo Burnett won the metal in the same catgeory for Lay’s’ Project Farm Equal.

McCann Worldgroup won a Bronze Lion for the ESAF Small Finance Bank’s Dabba Savings Account in the Sustainable Development Goals category under Gender Equality. The campaign focuses on the challenges faced by women in rural India. 25% of women face challenges in opening bank accounts, often saving cash in a 'Dabba' (steel rice canister) considered auspicious but vulnerable to being taken by men. To help, ESAF Bank redesigned the Dabba with a hidden cash compartment and began attending women-only village gatherings. They distributed the new Dabbas, opened savings accounts, and encouraged women to deposit their savings regularly, integrating banking into their lives while preserving their traditional saving habits.

Leo Burnett also won a Bronze Lion for Lay’s’ Drops of Joy in the Sustainable Development Goals category under Responsible Consumption and Production. World Environment Day often sees fleeting enthusiasm, but Lay’s aimed for lasting impact with the campaign. Highlighting potatoes as "Real Superheroes" for their water-reuse ability, the brand reclaimed evaporated water during manufacturing in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, achieving water positivity. The animated film "Drops of Joy" showcases this sustainable process.

Commenting on the wins, Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett - South Asia said, “The Glass Lion for Change is without doubt one of the most special Lions to be bringing home. And to win a silver in this category makes us immensely proud of the work we are doing. This award is a testament to our partnership with PepsiCo and their faith and conviction in our ideas. Lays Farm Equal solves for design solution disparities and makes farming a level playing field for both sexes – a pivotal point for the agriculture industry.”

India did not win any awards in the Film and Titanium categories.