Cannes Lions 2025: India bags 2 Gold metals on Day 1

India won two Gold Lions on Day One of Cannes Lions 2025 in the Print & Publishing and Outdoor categories.

FCB India clinched a Gold for its ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign for Indian Railways in the Outdoor category, while Havas Creative India won Gold in Print & Publishing for ‘Ink of Democracy’ for The Times of India.

Alongside the two Golds, India also brought home 4 Silver and 3 Bronze Lions across Outdoor, Pharma, and Health & Wellness categories, bringing India’s total tally on day one to nine metals.

Agency Gold Silver Bronze Total Talented 1 1 Ogilvy 2 2 FCB Kinnect 1 1 Godrej Creative Lab 1 1 Lowe Lintas 1 1 FCB India 1 1 2 Havas Creative India 1 1

On winning a Gold, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia, said, “Winning a Cannes Lions for Ink of Democracy is a moment of immense pride—for the work, the people behind it, and what it stands for. At our core, we’ve always believed in the power of creativity. We truly believe it has the power to shape conversations and spark change.

I’m incredibly proud of Anu, Ravinder, Soham and our team that brought this idea to life. Also, a huge shoutout to Team TOI, Joji, and our global team for their belief in the idea and all the support. Here’s to a team that continues to raise the bar, pushing boundaries with integrity, heart, and fearless creativity.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, added, “From the moment we thought of Ink of Democracy, I knew in my gut this idea needed to be made and needed to be seen by the world. It wasn’t loud or flashy, but it had truth, purpose, and heart. One thing I held onto was patience. And a quiet tenacity to see it through, no matter how long it took.

What makes this Cannes Lions win truly special is my young team that brought it to life—Soham, Ravinder, and Annie, who poured everything into it. They carried the idea with courage and craft, and I couldn’t be prouder.

A big thank you to Rana and the global team at Havas for believing in the work and helping us take it beyond borders. This is a shared win, and a reminder of what’s possible when we trust our instincts and support one another.”

Talking about their win, Dheeraj Sinha, Group CEO, FCB India and South Asia, said, "Winning at Cannes is always special — it means your work has cut through on the world's biggest creative stage. To bring home a Gold and Bronze for Lucky Yatra and a Silver for Too Yumm! is a proud moment for all of us at FCB India. What makes it even more meaningful is that these wins span businesses and categories — a true reflection of the creative momentum we’re building across the board. It’s not just about individual campaigns; it’s about a culture of creativity that encourages bold thinking and real impact. Congratulations to our teams and our incredible clients for making this possible."