FCB India’s ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign makes Titanium Lions shortlist

The organisers of Cannes Lions 2025 have announced the shortlists for the Titanium Lions and Innovation Lions categories ahead of the annual international festival of creativity.

Among the shortlisted entries, only one from India has made it to the Titanium Lions shortlist — FCB India’s ‘Lucky Yatra’ campaign for Indian Railways.

No Indian entries were selected in the Innovation Lions shortlist, which was released alongside the Titanium category.

Shortlists for the remaining award categories will be revealed between Saturday, 14 June and Wednesday, 18 June. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 is scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 June, where winners across all categories will be announced.