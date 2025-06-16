Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions 2025: India wins 7 metals on day 1

India has won 7 metals on Day 1 of Cannes Lions 2025 — 4 Silver and 3 Bronze — across Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Pharma categories, with outdoor dominating the wins.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
India Cannes wins

India is off to a solid start at Cannes Lions 2025, bringing home a total of seven metals on Day 1 — four Silver and three Bronze. The wins span across Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Pharma. 

The Outdoor category saw the maximum wins for India, five in total.

Talented bagged a Silver for 'Nature Shapes Britannia' for Britannia Industries. FCB Kinnect won Silver for 'Too Yumm To Cheer!' created for Too Yumm!

Ogilvy picked up two Bronzes — one for 'Chai Bansuri – The Tea Flute' for Unilever Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, and another for 'Vi Guardian Beads' for Vodafone Idea. FCB India also scored a Bronze for 'Lucky Yatra' for Indian Railways.

In the Health & Wellness category, Godrej Creative Lab clinched a Silver for 'Naga Saint Eye Test' for Eyebetes Foundation, a campaign that marries social awareness with clever creative execution.

Meanwhile, Lowe Lintas won Silver in Pharma for 'Dawai Reader', created for Alkem Laboratories. 

Agency 

Gold 

Silver 

Bronze 

Total
Talented 1 1
Ogilvy 2 2
FCB Kinnect  1 1 2
Godrej Creative Lab 1 1
Lowe Lintas 1 1

 

 

Outdoor Lion Cannes 2025 Health Wellness and Pharma digital campaigns