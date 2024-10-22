SS40under40: Presenting the nomination categories

Social Samosa’s 40 Under 40 is our tribute to the trailblazers who defied the odds to deliver innovative, work with speed, resilience, and foresight. As we prepare to launch the fourth edition of #SS40under40, we are excited to honour visionary leaders who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. This year, we are unveiling a range of nomination categories that celebrate the diverse talents shaping the future of marketing, advertising, and business.
With the nominations now open, this is your chance to recognize and celebrate the remarkable work that you or someone you know has accomplished. Whether you’re a strategist, creative mind, or agency leader, there’s a category that highlights your unique contributions to the industry. Don’t hesitate—nominate yourself or someone you know in the categories mentioned below:
-
Account Management
This category is for those who excel at juggling responsibilities, acting as the vital link between clients and agencies, ensuring smooth project execution and client satisfaction.
-
Agency Leader
If you are an agency owner or a leader who has overcome obstacles, inspired their teams, and led their organizations to success with determination and vision, then this is the category for you.
-
Analytics
Individuals in this category can be the ones who dig deep into numbers, charts, and trends, turning raw information into valuable insights that steer smarter decisions.
-
Brand Management / Marketing
This category recognizes professionals who understand consumer behaviour, transforming insights and data into impactful marketing strategies that engage and connect with audiences.
-
Content Creator/Influencer
If you are someone creating high-quality, relatable content that speaks to audiences, driving engagement and fostering meaningful connections, then this category is for you.
-
Creative
If you’re a master of design, audio, video, or visual storytelling, and can craft compelling brand communications, this category is where your talents shine.
-
Entrepreneurs
This category celebrates innovators who have built successful businesses through bold ideas, creative thinking, and are making a lasting impact in the industry.
-
Human Resources
If you are a HR professional who is an expert in hiring, developing talent, and cultivating a positive, inclusive work environment that helps teams thrive, then this category was designed for you.
-
Media Planning
For those who have mastered the art of selecting and leveraging the perfect media channels to ensure that campaigns hit the right audience at the right time.
-
Operations & Finance
This category is for individuals who have a strong grasp of business operations and financial management, ensuring their companies run like clockwork.
-
Public Relations
If you are a PR professional who has successfully crafted and executed campaigns that built positive reputations and delivered impressive results, then this is the category for you.
-
Strategy
For those who combine creative thinking and analytical skills to develop powerful, data-driven strategies that guide brands toward long-term success.
If you find yourself fitting into multiple categories from the list, feel free to fill multiple forms for different categories. Just remember, a separate fee applies for each submission.
So, seize this chance to be part of Social Samosa’s prestigious 40 Under 40—nominate yourself or someone remarkable you know here!