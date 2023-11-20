AgencyCon 2023: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

In the fast-moving world of advertising and marketing, innovation and creativity thrive within agency professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Through its recent editions, Social Samosa's Indian Agency Awards and Summit, known as AgencyCon, has made it a point to acknowledge these often overlooked individuals. These awards celebrate the untold stories of the people who play crucial roles, including storytellers, planners, directors, strategists, managers, writers, designers, and more.

The fourth edition of AgencyCon aims to highlight extraordinary individuals and their untold narratives while also offering a collaborative space for industry leaders and professionals to acquire, reconsider, and update their knowledge of the agency business.

Who judges IAA?

The entries for the Indian Agency Awards will be judged by an esteemed jury panel, who will evaluate each entry on the basis of the work done by them in 2023.

Who can nominate?

Anyone working in the Advertising and Marketing Industry can nominate themself for Individual Category. Agencies servicing the following can nominate themselves for the awards.

Creative

Network

Independent

Performance

Specialist

What's the age limit?

Applicant's age is required only for Young Achiever of the Year. Applicants should be below 30 on 12th October 2023.

What are the judging criteria?

The Nominations would be evaluated across parameters such as growth, achievements, innovation, client and talent retention.

What is the last date for submission?

The last date to submit a duly filled form has been extended to 10th December 2023. All the entries should be submitted by 11:59 PM at the latest by 10th December.

