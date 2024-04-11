Capitalising on CX’s generational opportunity

In an era of constantly increasing expectations with more options available than ever before, it has become important for brands to focus on improving customer experience (CX). Companies that prioritise delivering exceptional experiences at every point of contact are gaining a significant competitive advantage, while those neglecting CX risk obsolescence.

Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave 2024 featured discussions where industry experts and practitioners highlighted how superlative CX can create a near unsurmountable competitive moat around brands.

Consistently delivering outstanding experiences requires putting customers at the heart of everything a company does. Leaders lead with empathy, actively seeking to understand what customers need and want. On the other hand, companies that lag behind are stuck in old ways of thinking, ignoring the importance of great experiences in building loyalty and advocacy, slowly eroding trust and relevance.

The Bengaluru edition of Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave shed light on the various challenges and opportunities in creating customer-focused solutions. By gathering industry leaders and experts to discuss CX strategies, it emphasised the importance of aligning organisational structures, cultures, and strategies for greater success.

The conclave concluded that in today's experience-driven economy, companies that prioritise customer experience above all else are the ones that will thrive. For those who fully embrace this mindset, there are immense opportunities to win over customers' hearts and minds, creating lasting brand loyalty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Prateek Sinha, Partner – Experience Consulting, PwC India said, “Exceptional customer experience is the heartbeat of any successful business. Think about it: 32% of customers will stop doing business with a brand they loved after one bad experience. It’s time to turn the tables and prioritise building meaningful connections with customers. In today's world, where trust and loyalty mean everything, that's the real currency. It is time to redefine success - winning the pocket, heart and mind of consumers - by delivering exceptional experiences consistently.”

Offering his thoughts, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “In today's hyper-connected world, customers have an abundance of choices at their fingertips. Merely offering a product or service is no longer enough; capturing mindshare and loyalty hinges on delivering exceptional customer experiences. Every interaction, from initial awareness to post-purchase support, shapes perceptions and forges lasting bonds. By meticulously crafting seamless, personalized journeys that anticipate needs and exceed expectations, we can transcend transactions and forge deep, emotional connections with our customers. Prioritizing CX is not just a strategy; it's a mandate for survival and growth in an era where experience reigns supreme. loyalty, and the CX Transformation Conclave saw a plethora of industry experts paint a picture of the many ways that great CX is not just good for consumers, but companies too."

