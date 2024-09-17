Festive Marketing Camp 2024: All you need to know about the sessions

Social Samosa is all set for the Festive Marketing Camp 2024, an event meticulously designed to uncover profound insights into the realm of festive marketing, which is set to be held on September 24th in Mumbai. This camp provides a vital platform for professionals from the Indian advertising, marketing, and media sectors to converge and explore strategies for maximizing their efforts during the vibrant festive season.

With an agenda packed with keynote sessions, panel discussions, and articles, the camp promises to deliver invaluable knowledge on evolving consumer behaviors, emerging consumption trends, content & media strategies to win over consumers this festive season.

The camp’s mission is to celebrate work that inspires and curates learnings, insights, and anecdotes from India's leading CMOs, Marketing Heads, and Agency Leaders on maximising outcomes from Festive Marketing efforts.



Take a look at the impressive lineup of sessions and the Agenda for the day





3PM - Keynote

Gunjan Khetan, CMO, Perfetti Van Melle, India





3.30 PM - 4.10 PM - Panel Discussion: Festive Storytelling Frameworks to standout and break through the clutter

Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

Roch Dsouza, Senior Vice President Marketing, Metro Brands

Madhu S. Dutta, Head of Marketing & GM - Brand, Media & Digital, Raymond Limited





4.40 PM - 5.20 PM - Panel Discussion: The Festive Media Checklist for Marketers

Jatin Punamiya, Head of Media, Digital & Audience Data L'Oreal India

Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition/Website/Content & Social Media Marketing, HDFC Bank





5.20 PM - 5.40 PM - Standalone Session

Nishanth Ananthram, Executive Creative Director, Grey Group





6 PM - 6.40 PM - Panel Discussion: The Marketer’s Playbook to win on New Commerce Platforms

Anshul Garg, Managing Partner, Publicis Commerce, Publicis Groupe India

Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Maanesh Vasudeo, Chief Executive Officer – Media, LS Digital

7.20 PM - 8.00 PM - Panel Discussion: Experiential Marketing sparkles to light up Brand experiences & customer delight

Rahul Dutta, Country Director, Marketing, Microsoft India

Rima Kirtikar, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Runwal

Reshu Saraf, Head of Integrated Marketing & Communications at Godrej Interio

Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz Experiential Communications

If you know of any Speakers who could add incremental value to the event, you can share your recommendations here

Folks who would like to join us at the event can register here for an exclusive invite.

For any other queries, you can write to us at events@socialsamosa.com