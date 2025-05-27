IIBS 2025 to gather top marketing leaders for insights and networking

The 5th Annual Edition of the India International Brand Summit (IIBS), is scheduled for May 28, 2025, at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Known for its focus on the marketing and branding domain, IIBS 2025 spotlights innovation, strategic insight, and the evolving narrative of brand excellence in India.

Building on the momentum of its previous editions, IIBS continues to bring together senior marketing leaders, branding experts, and creative visionaries to deliberate on the evolving landscape of brand-building in a rapidly transforming world.

This year’s summit will be attended by CEOs, CMOs, Communications Heads, Creative Directors, Strategists, and Digital Innovators from across the country, creating a powerful forum for insight sharing, collaboration, and recognition. From visionary keynote addresses by global brand leaders and panel discussions, networking opportunities, the summit will offer a comprehensive experience that reflects the evolving ambitions, challenges, and opportunities of India’s marketing landscape.

IIBS 2025 is presented by industry frontrunners Omnicom Production (India) and Magnon Designory. The summit is backed by an influential network of partners, including Social Samosa, Marketing Mind, EventFAQs, MediaBrief, Neo Group, Art Media Ads, and TreeShade Books, each playing a vital role in shaping this landmark event.

The India International Brand Summit is an annual event that discusses current market realities and honours excellence in brand-building. It offers a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and industry recognition.