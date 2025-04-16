Indian Agency Awards 2025: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

The advertising and marketing industry thrives on creativity, strategy, and innovation—driven by the relentless efforts of agency professionals working behind the scenes. Social Samosa's AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit, has consistently recognized these unsung heroes, ensuring their contributions don’t go unnoticed.

As it enters its fifth edition, AgencyCon 2025 continues its mission to spotlight exceptional individuals and their untold stories. Beyond the awards, it serves as a platform for industry leaders and professionals to engage, exchange insights, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving agency landscape.

Who Judges IAA?

Entries for the Indian Agency Awards will be assessed by an esteemed jury panel, evaluating work done throughout the past year.

Who Can Nominate?

Individual Category: Open to professionals from the Advertising and Marketing industry.

Agency Categories: Agencies across the following segments can nominate themselves:

- Creative

- Network

- Independent

- Performance

- Specialist

What’s the Age Limit?

To be eligible for the Young Achiever of the Year category, applicants must be below 30 years of age at the time of submission.

Judging Criteria

Nominations will be evaluated based on:

Growth & Achievements

Innovation

Client & Talent Retention

What is the last date for submission?

The last date to submit your entries is March 9,2025. Nominate here for Agency categories and here for Individual categories!

For further information, refer to the guidebook here:

Watch this space for more details on the AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2025.