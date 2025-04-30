Introducing the Social Samosa Superwomen Class of 2025

As women continue to break barriers and redefine success across industries, Social Samosa’s Superwomen Awards stands as a tribute to their remarkable impact in Advertising, Marketing, Media, and Entrepreneurship. Held annually, the event honours those who lead with vision, drive innovation, and consistently raise the bar in their fields.

Over the past few days, the jury panel of Superwomen 2025 has rigorously reviewed the work of trailblazing professionals, bringing their insight and discernment to the fore to spotlight true excellence.

This year’s Superwomen Class of 2025 features standout names across A&M, the creator economy, and the startup world. And now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for—meet the Social Samosa Superwomen Class of 2025.

We'd like to thank all our partners for supporting this endeavour: