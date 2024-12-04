Quoraverse Bengaluru 2024: A recap of insights, networking, & innovation

The Bengaluru edition of 'Quoraverse: Unlocking Knowledge for Impact,' co-hosted by Social Samosa and Quora, brought together marketing leaders and industry experts for an evening of thought-provoking discussions, networking, and recognition of impactful campaigns. Building on the success of the event in Gurgaon and Mumbai, the third edition proved to be a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge and fostering connections.

The evening began with a pre-networking session, setting a collaborative tone among attendees. As participants settled in, the stage was set for a series of insightful sessions, each exploring the intersection of knowledge sharing, digital trust, and consumer behaviour.

The event started with a welcome note by Gurmit Singh, General Manager of Quora for APAC & MENA, who emphasised the importance of digital knowledge in shaping marketing strategies and fostering trust. His opening remarks highlighted the event's mission to create meaningful change through shared expertise.

Discussions on Contextual Advertising

The first panel discussion, chaired by Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds, delved into "The Marketer’s Guide to Contextual Advertising."

Storytelling as a Branding Tool

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia Industries, took the stage next to explore "The Power of Storytelling in Brand Building." Drawing from Britannia’s campaigns and his extensive experience, he showcased how brands can leverage storytelling to form deeper connections with their audiences and foster long-term growth.

A Spotlight on Social Responsibility

The event also shone a light on Quora's partnership with Access Life Assistance Foundation. Divyashree, Centre Manager at Access Life, shared the foundation’s impactful work, emphasising the value of extending digital knowledge into tangible community support.

Curiosity-Driven Insights

The second panel discussion, moderated by Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, Editor In Chief & Managing Partner, Social Samosa Network, focused on the theme, "Unlock the Power of Insights and Curiosity." The panel discussed how curiosity can unlock actionable insights to drive growth and innovation.

Marketing Airports

Next up, Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd., presented an engaging session on "How to Market Airports." Her insights highlighted airports as experiential gateways and the innovative strategies employed to position them as premium brands.

The evening concluded with the "Most Impactful Campaigns on Quora" segment, recognizing outstanding marketing initiatives. Amit Doshi and Shalini Rao presented awards to campaigns that showcased creative excellence and innovation in the digital space. These were the names that made it to the honour rolls:

Amazon Global Selling

Berlin School of Business & Innovation

Salesforce

Amazon Pay

Intel

Duolingo English Test

TVS

HomeLane

NoBroker

ClearTax

Himalaya

Lenovo India

OnePlus

Manipal's American University of Antigua

Healthify

Nehaa Chimbulkar, Head of Marketing at Quora APAC and EMEA wrapped up the event with heartfelt thanks to the participants, speakers, and attendees for making the evening a success.

Quoraverse Bengaluru 2024 was more than an event; it was a celebration of ideas, collaboration, and the transformative power of knowledge. The conversations sparked during the evening promise to drive meaningful impact in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

