Social Samosa presents its 2025 Events Calendar

As we step into 2025, a robust events calendar becomes essential for planning impactful marketing strategies. Social Samosa has curated a comprehensive list of events throughout the year to ensure that marketers, brands, and agencies are well-prepared to align their campaigns with significant occasions. Here's what's lined up for 2025:

1) January:

40 Under 40: H onours 40 exceptional professionals under the age of 40 who have made a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry.

H Social Samosa Roundtable: A platform for industry leaders to discuss current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the marketing landscape.

The month will also feature nominations for:

AgencyCon: Opening the floor for nominating top-performing agencies that have demonstrated excellence in their campaigns and strategies.

Opening the floor for nominating top-performing agencies that have demonstrated excellence in their campaigns and strategies. Superwomen: Celebrating and acknowledges the achievements of exceptional women in the marketing and advertising sectors.

2) February:

Agency Premier League: An event that brings agencies together to compete in challenges, demonstrate their creative excellence, and foster collaboration.

3) March:

AgencyCon: Following the January nominations, this conference will bring agencies together to share insights, network, and discuss the future of advertising and marketing.

Nominations for the following will also open this month:

SAMMIES: Initiating the nomination process for the Social Media Marketing Awards, honouring innovative and effective social media campaigns.

4) April:

Superwomen: An event dedicated to honoring and empowering women who have made remarkable contributions to the industry.

5) May:

This month will highlight nominations for the following:

30 Under 30: Recognizes young talents under 30 who are making waves in the marketing and advertising world.

6) June:

SAMMIES: Following the March nominations, the event will highlight the Social Media Marketing Awards ceremony, honouring outstanding achievements in social media marketing.

Social Media Live (SM Live): Features an interactive event featuring live discussions, workshops, and insights from social media experts.

7) July-August:

Local Events: A series of region-specific events focusing on local marketing trends and strategies.

A series of region-specific events focusing on local marketing trends and strategies. Festive Marketing Camp: Gears up marketers with strategies and insights to engage audiences effectively during the upcoming festive season.

Gears up marketers with strategies and insights to engage audiences effectively during the upcoming festive season. 30 Under 30: Celebrates the achievements of 30 young professionals under 30 who have shown exceptional talent and innovation.

8) September:

Creators Party: The creators party will feature a gathering of content creators, influencers, and marketers to connect and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The following events will also be open for nominations this month:

40 Under 40 Nominations: Opens nominations for the next cohort of influential professionals under 40.

9) November:

40 Under 40: Following the nominations held in September, Social Samosa's 40 Under 40 honors 40 individuals who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.

10) December:

Year-End Roundtables: Brings together industry experts to reflect on the year's developments and discuss future trends.

Brings together industry experts to reflect on the year's developments and discuss future trends. Samosa Ketchup: The Samosa Ketchup features a wrap-up event summarizing key insights, achievements, and highlights from the year.

These events offer valuable opportunities for networking, recognition, and celebrating the innovation and hard work of the marketing and advertising community. Additionally, our calendar has been thoughtfully designed to assist brands, agencies, and creators in planning impactful campaigns throughout 2025. It's ready to guide your journey to success!

Refer to our calendar for further details here: