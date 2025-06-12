Agencies to battle it out at the Social Samosa x Smaaash Bowling Championship

In an industry that thrives on late nights, tight deadlines, and pitch-perfect campaigns, Social Samosa, in collaboration with Smaaash, is inviting agencies to pause on the chaos and hit the lanes instead.

Welcome to the Agency Bowling Championship, a kind of showdown where the best minds in advertising, marketing, and digital media come together not for another brainstorm, but for a bowling championship. This isn't just a mixer — it’s a celebration of community, friendly rivalry, and the spirit that keeps the industry rolling.

Teams will trade in decks for strikes, ditch KPIs for pins, and let their inner bowlers take the lead. With each throw, it’s about more than just scores — it's about bonding, cheering your team on, and maybe even discovering the next big idea over a high-five at the alley.

For those who remember the thrill of Social Samosa’s Agency Premier League (APL) — where agencies clashed over cricket pitches — this is another chance to flex those competitive muscles, only this time with bowling shoes and neon lanes.

Here’s how it rolls:

Each team must have 5 players ready to bring their game face.

The participation fee is ₹10,000 plus taxes per team, covering a night of strikes, spares, and everything in between.

Whether you’re in it to win or just for the thrill, this is your chance to let loose and strike up some real connections. Sometimes, the best campaigns start with a clean roll.

So, gather your squad, bring your A-game and let’s roll. What are you waiting for? Let the best agency win — and may the pins be ever in your favour.

Click here to register now!