SS30Under30: Introducing the Jury Panel

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto

Mendiratta is a seasoned sales and marketing professional with over 16 years of experience across various functions. During his last four years at Zomato, he took on multiple roles, from driving sales growth to leading the largest food distribution initiative during the pandemic, and ultimately overseeing brand marketing. He has been instrumental in both the early and scaling phases of Zomato’s journey.

Before joining Zomato, Mendiratta led sales for a holiday startup and traded Crude Oil Futures. His passion for travel and people management is evident, having traveled to 33 countries. He’s always enthusiastic about discussions involving holiday planning, though for him, it’s about the experience rather than the numbers.

Gayatri Makhijani, Head-Digital Hub, Unilever

Makhijani brings over 15 years of experience in building brands for the digital landscape, with expertise spanning media, content, social media, e-commerce, and influencer marketing. She has contributed to top-tier brands like Intel, Amazon, and Yahoo in roles encompassing brand, creative, and media functions. Currently, as the Head of Digital Hub at Unilever India, she leads the development of the organization's consumer 360 and content capabilities.

Throughout her career, she has earned more than 20 Creative and Media Awards, including Effies, Abbys, Webbys, and recognition on the YouTube Leaderboard. In addition to her professional achievements, she is passionate about digital marketing education and collaborates with the TTT Academy to share her expertise.

Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India

Saxena brings over 30 years of experience in integrated marketing and communications, covering advertising, digital and social marketing, PR, and more. With 18 years of leadership in South Asia, he has worked with leading agencies and achieved recognition at prestigious forums such as Cannes and Effie.

His notable accomplishments include driving a 3X YoY growth at JWT Sri Lanka and helping Edelman India reach the ‘Top 10 Most Effective Agency’ list at India Effie 2019. Saxena is passionate about creative solutions and transforming agency cultures, with a deep understanding of diverse markets and prominent brands.

Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo

Being a management executive with over 11 years of experience across multiple industries and geographies, Kapany demonstrates a strong problem-solving mindset and a track record of achieving non-linear business growth. He has effectively managed independent businesses, met sales targets, launched new product offerings, and led large, multi-disciplinary teams to drive execution excellence. Additionally, he excels at bridging product, marketing, commercial, and sales perspectives, and is known for his decisive leadership, market-making abilities, and team-building skills in fast-paced environments. Passionate about technology and its role in disrupting the status quo, he also enjoys playing golf and aspires to turn professional someday. Kapany is eager to advance his career in Brand Management and Operations.



Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, PLIX

Sriram is a multi-award-winning marketing and e-commerce leader with a rich background across marquee companies like Tata Trent, Bain & Company, Google, and Koovs.com. Her expertise spans critical areas of marketing and strategy, including growth strategy, brand management, digital strategy, and customer experience. She has consistently driven results in competitive industries, earning numerous prestigious awards for her work.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sriram is passionate about digital transformation and has played a key role in implementing strategies that have significantly impacted major businesses. Her leadership in large-scale online campaigns has not only boosted brand visibility and sales but also garnered multiple accolades.

Manas Gulati, Founder and CEO, ARM Worldwide

Gulati being a dedicated founder, leader, and lifelong learner whose journey began in college, where he excelled in sports, served as cultural secretary, and founded the placement cell. With a keen interest in digital marketing, Gulati founded his startup in 2013, embracing the evolving landscape from traditional to digital media. His firm belief in practical knowledge and skill development has driven his success.

Outside of his professional life, Gulati is committed to education and empowerment. He serves as a visiting faculty member at Mudra Institute of Communications and is involved in advisory boards, promoting continuous learning and personal growth. His dedication to self-learning is a core value at his company, #ARM Worldwide.

Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented