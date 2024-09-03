SS30Under30: Introducing the Jury Panel

#SS30Under30 is dedicated to recognising and honouring the next generation of leaders who have made significant contributions to Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship.
Participants have the opportunity to nominate individuals across several categories. Each nomination will be carefully evaluated by our esteemed jury panel, which includes prominent industry leaders and experts. The jury panel will assess the entries to ensure that the most deserving candidates receive recognition. Here’s an overview of the distinguished panel members who will be part of this process:
Amit Thaker, Senior Vice President, Media, Interactive Avenues
Thaker boasts extensive experience in digital, having worked with top advertising agencies, having served as a digital marketing consultant, and co-founding an online adventure travel marketplace. Additionally, Thaker has held leadership roles in B2B and B2C sales, account management, and digital strategy, working with major brands across finance, media, travel, retail, automotive, and sports.
He has built and led digital teams, focusing on brand marketing, SEO, SEM, and more. His work has garnered awards from Campaign India, Campaign Asia, and others. Moreover, Thaker is the go-to for discussing keen market strategies, product roadmaps, and startup ideas over coffee!
Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB India
Mehra being a seasoned advertising professional with 18 years of experience in the industry, has encompassed creative roles and account management, where she has developed a unique blend of creativity and strategic insight.
Consequently, her work has honed her the ability to translate brand vision into impactful campaigns while balancing creative ideas with business objectives. Additionally, her broad experience provides her with a deep understanding of both creative innovation and business transformation.
Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto
Mendiratta is a seasoned sales and marketing professional with over 16 years of experience across various functions. During his last four years at Zomato, he took on multiple roles, from driving sales growth to leading the largest food distribution initiative during the pandemic, and ultimately overseeing brand marketing. He has been instrumental in both the early and scaling phases of Zomato’s journey.
Before joining Zomato, Mendiratta led sales for a holiday startup and traded Crude Oil Futures. His passion for travel and people management is evident, having traveled to 33 countries. He’s always enthusiastic about discussions involving holiday planning, though for him, it’s about the experience rather than the numbers.
Gayatri Makhijani, Head-Digital Hub, Unilever
Makhijani brings over 15 years of experience in building brands for the digital landscape, with expertise spanning media, content, social media, e-commerce, and influencer marketing. She has contributed to top-tier brands like Intel, Amazon, and Yahoo in roles encompassing brand, creative, and media functions. Currently, as the Head of Digital Hub at Unilever India, she leads the development of the organization's consumer 360 and content capabilities.
Throughout her career, she has earned more than 20 Creative and Media Awards, including Effies, Abbys, Webbys, and recognition on the YouTube Leaderboard. In addition to her professional achievements, she is passionate about digital marketing education and collaborates with the TTT Academy to share her expertise.
Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD, BBH India
Saxena brings over 30 years of experience in integrated marketing and communications, covering advertising, digital and social marketing, PR, and more. With 18 years of leadership in South Asia, he has worked with leading agencies and achieved recognition at prestigious forums such as Cannes and Effie.
His notable accomplishments include driving a 3X YoY growth at JWT Sri Lanka and helping Edelman India reach the ‘Top 10 Most Effective Agency’ list at India Effie 2019. Saxena is passionate about creative solutions and transforming agency cultures, with a deep understanding of diverse markets and prominent brands.
Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo
Being a management executive with over 11 years of experience across multiple industries and geographies, Kapany demonstrates a strong problem-solving mindset and a track record of achieving non-linear business growth. He has effectively managed independent businesses, met sales targets, launched new product offerings, and led large, multi-disciplinary teams to drive execution excellence.
Additionally, he excels at bridging product, marketing, commercial, and sales perspectives, and is known for his decisive leadership, market-making abilities, and team-building skills in fast-paced environments. Passionate about technology and its role in disrupting the status quo, he also enjoys playing golf and aspires to turn professional someday. Kapany is eager to advance his career in Brand Management and Operations.
Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, PLIX
Sriram is a multi-award-winning marketing and e-commerce leader with a rich background across marquee companies like Tata Trent, Bain & Company, Google, and Koovs.com. Her expertise spans critical areas of marketing and strategy, including growth strategy, brand management, digital strategy, and customer experience. She has consistently driven results in competitive industries, earning numerous prestigious awards for her work.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sriram is passionate about digital transformation and has played a key role in implementing strategies that have significantly impacted major businesses. Her leadership in large-scale online campaigns has not only boosted brand visibility and sales but also garnered multiple accolades.
Manas Gulati, Founder and CEO, ARM Worldwide
Gulati being a dedicated founder, leader, and lifelong learner whose journey began in college, where he excelled in sports, served as cultural secretary, and founded the placement cell. With a keen interest in digital marketing, Gulati founded his startup in 2013, embracing the evolving landscape from traditional to digital media. His firm belief in practical knowledge and skill development has driven his success.
Outside of his professional life, Gulati is committed to education and empowerment. He serves as a visiting faculty member at Mudra Institute of Communications and is involved in advisory boards, promoting continuous learning and personal growth. His dedication to self-learning is a core value at his company, #ARM Worldwide.
Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented
Pooja Manek, a Creative and Founding Member at Talented, received recognition at Cannes Lions See It Be It 2024 for her outstanding contributions to the field. In 2021, she was honored as a Next Creative Leader by both One Club and the 3% Movement, highlighting her innovative approach and leadership in the industry.
Additionally, Manek serves as an adjunct faculty member at both MICA and Miami Ad School, where she shares her expertise with the next generation of creative professionals. Known for her compelling and thought-provoking presentations, she also makes an impact as an Angry Speaker, engaging audiences with her insights and perspectives.
Puri being a veteran marketing professional with over 17 years of online expertise, has a strong track record of significantly boosting traffic and effectively monetizing it.
His specialties encompass Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), email and affiliate marketing, viral marketing, performance optimization, conversion rate marketing, and advertising revenue models. Additionally, Prashant is skilled in subscription and e-commerce revenue models, as well as analytics.
Sagar Shah, VP of Marketing, Kotak 811
Shah is a seasoned marketing professional with over 14 years of experience across various industries, including banking, life insurance, real estate, and retail. He excels in developing go-to-market strategies, leading integrated marketing programs, and enhancing brand awareness and revenue growth.
Known for his results-driven approach, Shah adeptly manages digital and traditional marketing, brand strategy, media planning, consumer insights, and customer experience. He also has expertise in analytics, social media strategy, and lifecycle marketing, and is skilled in collaborating with agency partners and internal teams to deliver impactful results.
Shah being a seasoned communications expert holds over 18 years of experience in the creative and media sectors, currently heading Dentsu Creative Isobar, handles a team of 400 across WATConsult, Isobar, and Webchutney’s media division. Additionally, Shah enjoys mentoring aspiring marketing professionals and remains actively involved in industry juries.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Sahil is an enthusiastic writer on digital trends and an industry speaker and has also has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Youth Marketing Leaders, along with receiving several prestigious awards, including the DMA International Award and Social Samosa’s 30 Under 30.
Sairam Ranganathan, CDO, Wavemaker India
Ranganathan bringing over 20 years of experience in enhancing consumer experiences, has worked through both offline and digital media strategies while scaling up digital practices, driving innovative solutions in various phases of digital marketing in India.
Beyond his professional achievements, Sairam is a guest lecturer on media and digital marketing at Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, and Goa Institute of Management. Additionally, he has spoken at major industry events and served as a jury member for creativity and effectiveness awards in media marketing. Ranganathan is also a co-author of The Curious Digital Marketer and The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0.
Sheetal Vanwari, CMO, Awfis Space Solutions Limited
Vanwari having a significant part of her childhood exploring various career paths, with aspirations ranging from becoming an actress to an astrophysicist. Along the way, she discovered her true passions and talents. After graduating in English Literature, she transitioned into a corporate role as a Communication & Soft Skills trainer.
The only deliberate decision she made was to pursue a career in advertising, driven by her love for writing. This choice allowed her to gain a deep understanding of brand intricacies, connect with consumers across different mediums, and progress from a Jr. Copywriter to a Creative Director, and eventually, a Marketer.
With over two decades in the advertising industry, Khurana has significantly influenced business strategies for leading agencies. She has collaborated with clients across diverse sectors, including retail, hospitality, telecom, technology, automotive, and travel & tourism, working with prominent brands like Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone, IBM, BMW, Microsoft, Nokia, and Diageo.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Khurana is also passionate about travel, reading, photography, and exploring how technology intersects with creativity, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in advertising.
Vineet Bajpai, Founder and CEO, Magnon Group
Vineet Bajpai being a renowned young CEO, entrepreneur, and author in India running an advertising agency network within the Fortune 200 Omnicom Network.
Bajpai's accolades include the ‘Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award 2011’, the ‘CNBC TV Mercedes Benz Award 2012’, and the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2016’. He has authored three bestselling management books—Build From Scratch, The Street to the Highway, and The 30 Something CEO—and the national bestselling Harappa Trilogy. His latest novel, Mastaan: The Fallen Patriot of Delhi, was released in October 2019.
Here’s to the future leaders and visionaries—wishing them a journey brimming with achievement, progress, and acclaim.