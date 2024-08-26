SS30Under30: Exploring the nomination categories

Taking on the mission of recognizing young talent that has excelled in demonstrating exceptional diligence and transforming the social media marketing landscape, Social Samosa is back with the sixth edition of its 30 Under 30, honouring the superheroes of this industry. Social Samosa's #SS30Under30 celebrates young social media professionals who have forged their own paths, driven by creativity, dedication, integrity, and a relentless work ethic, all before reaching the age of 30. Additionally, the platform was designed to spotlight and celebrate the emerging young talent of our country.

You can nominate across the following categories:

Account Management/Client Servicing This category recognizes those who excel at multitasking and connecting clients with agencies, effectively managing various roles as account managers. If you are one of them, nominate yourself below. Agency Leader Agency Leaders is a category that honors those who lead their agency with vision and strategy, driving success and innovation. If you are leading your team to new heights, then this category is for you. Analytics This category recognizes individuals who turn data into actionable insights, driving strategic decisions and measurable results.

Brand Marketing

This category is for individuals who understand consumer behaviour, insights, and data, and have the ability to translate them into effective communication strategies. If you're one of the above, nominate yourself below.

Content Marketing

Content Marketing honours those who create engaging content that drives results. If your content stands out and performs well, nominate yourself to showcase your impact.

Influencer Marketing

This category focuses on those who effectively collaborate with influencers to amplify brand messages and reach new audiences. If you're skilled at harnessing the power of influencers - then this category is for you.