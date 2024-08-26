SS30Under30: Exploring the nomination categories

Taking on the mission of recognizing young talent that has excelled in demonstrating exceptional diligence and transforming the social media marketing landscape, Social Samosa is back with the sixth edition of its 30 Under 30, honouring the superheroes of this industry. Social Samosa's #SS30Under30 celebrates young social media professionals who have forged their own paths, driven by creativity, dedication, integrity, and a relentless work ethic, all before reaching the age of 30. Additionally, the platform was designed to spotlight and celebrate the emerging young talent of our country.
You can nominate across the following categories:
Account Management/Client Servicing
This category recognizes those who excel at multitasking and connecting clients with agencies, effectively managing various roles as account managers. If you are one of them, nominate yourself below.
Agency Leader
Agency Leaders is a category that honors those who lead their agency with vision and strategy, driving success and innovation. If you are leading your team to new heights, then this category is for you.
Analytics
This category recognizes individuals who turn data into actionable insights, driving strategic decisions and measurable results.
Brand Marketing
This category is for individuals who understand consumer behaviour, insights, and data, and have the ability to translate them into effective communication strategies. If you're one of the above, nominate yourself below.
Content Marketing
Content Marketing honours those who create engaging content that drives results. If your content stands out and performs well, nominate yourself to showcase your impact.
Influencer Marketing
This category focuses on those who effectively collaborate with influencers to amplify brand messages and reach new audiences. If you're skilled at harnessing the power of influencers - then this category is for you.
Creative
Creative celebrates those individuals who bring new ideas and innovative designs to life. If your unique creativity makes a significant impact, nominate yourself to showcase your creative talents.
Entrepreneurs
These professionals are those who have successfully launched and grown new ventures. If you’ve turned your entrepreneurial vision into reality, nominate yourself below.
Human Resource
If you excel at building strong teams and improving employee engagement, then this category is for you.
Public Relations
This category highlights those who manage brand image and media relations effectively. If you’re a pro at guiding public perception, nominate yourself to showcase your talents.
Media Planning
Media Planning honours those who craft and execute successful media strategies. If you excel at reaching audiences through smart media buys, nominate yourself to showcase your skills.
Operations & Finance
This category is for individuals who possess a deep understanding of finance and its role. If you excel in keeping business processes efficient and finances in check, this category is ideal for you.
Strategy
These fearless professionals combine analytical thinking with creativity to develop data-driven plans and insights. If you have a passion for strategic planning, this category is for you.
It’s time to claim the fame for the work you have done. Nominate now!