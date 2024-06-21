SS30Under30: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

With the #SS30Under30 nomination ticking away, we are ecstatic to share this comprehensive guidebook that shall cover all your doubts regarding the initiative. #SS30Under30 looks to felicitate and acknowledge the young, talented, and influential individuals who have taken long strides within Indian advertising, marketing, media, content creation, and entrepreneurship. This guide contains all the information on the nomination process, criteria, and dates. We aim to highlight all of those who have not only risen in their professional endeavor but also demonstrated their acumen in breaking boundaries and fostering innovation.

Highlighting these exceptional young professionals with #SS30Under30 sets out to inspire the rest towards excellence and to make a meaningful difference in the other respective industries.

What is Social Samosa's 30 Under 30?

Taking up the responsibility of acknowledging the young talent that flourished in portraying utmost diligence, transforming the social media marketing space, Social Samosa devised Top 30 Under 30 for the superheroes of this universe. #SS30Under30 calls out to young social media professionals who have carved a path for themselves achieving basis ingenuity, assiduity, integrity, and a yearning for fanatical working hours before crossing the mark of 30.

What categories will the individuals be judged across? Cha

Account Management/Client Servicing

Agency Leader

Analytics

Brand Marketing

Content Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Human Resource

Public Relations

Media Planning

Operations & Finance

Strategy

If you fit any of the above categories, now’s your chance to shine and claim the recognition you deserve! Nominations for Social Samosa's 30 Under 30 close on July 14, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to claim the fame you deserve. Nominate now and make your mark!

With the final announcement coming in August 2024, stay tuned and see your achievements recognised!