SS40Under40: Meet the Jury Panel selecting A&M's next leaders

What does it take to be an inspiring leader in the advertising and marketing industry? It is a big reponsiblity after all. A good leader in the advertising and marketing industry combines visionary thinking with creativity, strategic insight, and adaptability. They anticipate trends, align campaigns with business goals, and inspire teams to deliver impactful ideas. Strong emotional intelligence, effective communication, resilience are a few must-have skills, too. Ultimately, great leaders balance innovation with pragmatism, driving results while nurturing talent.

Social Samosa’s 40 Under 40 is back to spotlight future-ready leaders who are driving innovation, inspiring creativity, and setting benchmarks for the industry’s growth and potential. These are the individuals who’ve constantly challenged the status quo, broken barriers, and redefined what’s possible in their industries.

This year, we once again bring together a panel of esteemed industry experts to recognize the brightest minds who have excelled in their roles and redefined the future of advertising, marketing, and entrepreneurship.



With nominations now open, it’s your opportunity to recognise and celebrate the exceptional work of individuals who have contributed to the success and evolution of the marketing and advertising landscape. Whether you're a strategist, creative mind, or agency leader, this is your chance to be part of the celebration of excellence.

For those unfamiliar with the process, here's a quick overview of the nomination categories:

Account Management

Agency Leader

Analytics

Brand Management / Marketing

Content Creator/ Influencer

Creative

Entrepreneurs

Human Resource

Media Planning

Operations & Finance

Public Relations

Strategy

With the details in place, here’s the esteemed Jury panel that will bring expertise and insight to the occasion while carefully selecting the Social Samosa 40 Under 40 for the class of 2024:

All the entries will be subjected to a detailed evaluation process against set parameters that include – Experience, Growth, Innovation, and Scale of projects - by our jury members.