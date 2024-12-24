Advertisment
#SS40Under40: Unveiling the list of nominees

As part of our commitment to recognizing the next generation of talent in the Advertising and Marketing industry, here are the final nominees for Social Samosa's 40 Under 40 Class of 2024.

Social Samosa
Social Samosa’s #SS40Under40 returns, shining a spotlight on the visionaries revolutionizing Media, Advertising, and Marketing. In an industry driven by fresh ideas and bold strategies, #SS40Under40 celebrates the trailblazers shaping the future with creativity, determination, and vision. These changemakers challenge conventions and lead progress, proving that the future belongs to those who dare to think differently.

This year, Social Samosa once again rolls out the red carpet for remarkable professionals, from seasoned leaders to rising stars, who exemplify innovation and excellence. With India’s advertising and marketing landscape buzzing with talent and entrepreneurial energy, the stage is set to honour a diverse group of pioneers.

After meticulous deliberation by our distinguished jury, the final list is here. Get ready to meet the brilliant minds driving the next wave of industry innovation!

 Additionally, the categories under which the nominations were accepted are as below:

  • Account Management
  • Agency Leader
  • Analytics
  • Brand Management / Marketing
  • Content Creator/ Influencer
  • Creative
  • Entrepreneurs 
  • Human Resource 
  • Media Planning
  • Operations & Finance
  • Public Relations
  • Strategy

Here's to the next generation of leaders, innovators, and game-changers – may their journey be filled with continued success, growth, and recognition.

