Social Samosa 30 Under 30 Class of 2024: Meet the bright and young influential professionals

Identifying a young leader in the Indian Advertising, Marketing, Media, Content Creation, and Entrepreneurship industries can be a challenging task. However, their work often speaks for itself, shining from miles away. These individuals showcase innovative thinking and creativity, demonstrating a unique ability to connect with audiences and drive impactful results. They possess a blend of passion, resilience, and a forward-thinking mindset that truly sets them apart.

Social Samosa's 30 Under 30 was created to identify such young leaders who craft their visions with sheer passion, determination, and grit. This year, after countless hours of evaluation and debate, our distinguished jury carefully selected 30 emerging leaders from an extraordinary pool of 200 individuals. Believe us, it wasn’t easy—each applicant showcased unmatched innovation, creativity, and individuality, making the decision-making process incredibly challenging.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed jury members—Amit Thaker, Senior Vice President at Media, Interactive Avenues; Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB India; Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto; Gayatri Makhijani, Head of Digital Hub at Unilever; Himanshu Saxena, COO and MD of BBH India; Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director at Duolingo; Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer at PLIX; Manas Gulati, Founder and CEO of ARM Worldwide; Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member of Talented; Prashant Puri, CEO of AdLift; Sagar Shah, VP of Marketing at Kotak 811; Sahil Shah, President of Dentsu Creative; Sairam Ranganathan, CDO of Wavemaker India; Sheetal Vanwari, CMO of Awfis Space Solutions Limited; Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India; and Vineet Bajpai, Founder and CEO of Magnon Group. Their insights and expertise were invaluable in recognizing the trailblazers of tomorrow.

And the wait is finally over. Social Samosa is thrilled to unveil the '30 Under 30' winners—young professionals who are not just adapting to change but actively driving it forward with creativity and fresh thinking. Their passion and drive have set new benchmarks, making them the trailblazers of tomorrow.

Without further delay, we are proud to present the Social Samosa Top 30 Under 30 Class of 2023-2024—a celebration of young professionals poised to shape the future of the industry.

Congratulations to all the winners, we are counting on your resilience and drive to lead the Industry by example!

