2024’s most visually rich ads and what made them great

Advertising has always been a reflection of culture–a mirror that captures our collective aspirations, fears, and dreams. 2024 was no different. It was marked by significant shifts in visual storytelling, driven by changing audience preferences, technological advancements, and a willingness by brands to explore unconventional narratives. In a landscape crowded with content, standing out required more than flashy visuals or clever slogans–it demanded ads that resonated with audiences on a deeper level.

From bold experiments in mixed-media design to the use of AI tools for crafting immersive worlds, advertisers showcased a range of strategies aimed at making their campaigns memorable. Some worked brilliantly, pushing creative boundaries, while others raised questions about the balance between artistic experimentation and brand clarity.

Take the example of the much-discussed Jindal Steel ad, a campaign that received both acclaim and scrutiny for its ambitious visual approach. The ad combined abstract imagery with a strong narrative focus, walking a fine line between innovation and accessibility.

Sonal Batra, a director adept in visual storytelling, observes, “It’s rare to see brands willing to take risks with abstract visuals at such a scale.”

Garima Arora, Founder, Entourage Films, agrees: “This year wasn’t just about innovation for the sake of it. Every technique–whether it was bold visuals or groundbreaking tech–served the story. That’s what made 2024 so special.”

Across industries, there was a clear shift toward making advertising not just about products, but about stories that connect with the viewer. While some brands leaned into high-tech solutions like AI-generated visuals, others returned to classic methods of storytelling that relied on emotional simplicity. “The charm of this year’s advertising wasn’t necessarily in how advanced the visuals were,” says Mahesh Gharat, Director at Hungry Films, “but in how the stories resonated with audiences, whether through humor, emotion, or relatability.”

Across industries, brands embraced the idea that audiences crave originality and sincerity. From fintech’s sleek, contemporary aesthetics to personal care’s playful irreverence, the year showcased how diverse approaches could all lead to memorable storytelling.

Mixed media

The magic of 2024 lay in its willingness to blur boundaries–between the tangible and the fantastical, the traditional and the avant-garde.

“This year has been all about pushing limits,” notes Gharat. Ads like Google’s heartwarming piece featuring Farida Jalal achieved this with aplomb, blending hyper-realistic VFX with poignant live-action.

Another prime example is Zivame’s Museum of Boobs, a campaign as bold as its name. “Every frame was a carefully crafted narrative,” enthuses Batra. “It wasn’t just an ad; it was a statement–a beautifully outlandish ode to the human experience, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.”

The visual renaissance wasn’t confined to quirky humor or cutting-edge tech. It extended to serious storytelling, like the Decades of Confusion campaign by Loewe, where layered visuals and experimental frame ratios echoed the complexities of human emotion.

“I’ve noticed that newer fintech brands have really been stepping up their game in terms of visual storytelling. Brands like Super.money with The Meh Film, Digit, and Google have all been pushing boundaries by adopting a more contemporary, fresh visual language,” notes Batra.

Poonam Wahi, Executive Producer and Founder, Poonam Wahi Films remains unequivocal in her praise for Jindal Steel’s Steel of India commercial. “It’s visually stunning,” she says, emphasising its sleek visuals, polished transitions, and compelling score. “The ad ties Jindal Steel’s products to India’s growth and future, making viewers feel inspired. It’s a masterpiece of premium storytelling, tapping into national pride in a way that’s both relatable and aspirational.”

Noting the rise of mixed-media visuals, where brands are combining live action with striking, almost dreamlike graphic elements, Batra remarks, “It creates this vivid, surreal experience that pulls the audience into a completely different world. The use of graphics in such an immersive way is really captivating and feels fresh. I’ve also seen a lot of new-age brands embracing experimental visual storytelling, which is exciting. It’s not just about selling a product anymore; it’s about creating an experience that’s memorable and emotionally resonant.”

“Another trend I’ve noticed is the growing use of probe and wide-angle lenses in ad films. This approach adds a quirky, almost exaggerated sense of realism to the visuals. What’s particularly exciting is how younger clients are embracing this unconventional style, moving away from the polished, traditional look and toward something more raw, distorted, and unpredictable,” Batra adds.

“This year’s standout ads made you pause, think, and feel,” says Garima Arora, founder of Entourage Films.

Bold brands, bolder stories

It wasn’t just the ads that dazzled; it was the industries behind them. Fintech, steel, personal care–sectors not traditionally known for creative risk–stepped boldly into the spotlight.

Mahesh Gharat echoes this sentiment, pointing to ads like Swiggy’s Groom and Clinic Plus’s Beti Bann Ke Aana. “These campaigns were powerful in their simplicity. Swiggy used humor to connect, while Clinic Plus struck a chord with its heartfelt narrative about family aspirations.”

Gharat also highlights Inecto Hair Colour’s What Colour Do You See? as a standout campaign that was visually striking and stylish, catching attention while delivering its message creatively.

Yet, it was the audacity of brands like Jindal Steel that truly set 2024 apart. “The Steel of India ad wasn’t afraid to tread into abstract territory,” says Arora. “It delivered a sensory overload of visuals while staying true to the brand’s core identity.”

Humour wasn’t the only tool in brands’ arsenal. The Beti Bann Ke Aana campaign highlighted the sacrifices parents make to support their daughters’ dreams. Set in a small town, the ad followed a father who discreetly saved money for his daughter’s education, even as he faced societal pressure to save for her marriage. “It was an emotionally charged narrative that resonated across demographics,” Arora observes.

“For me personally it's always the ‘storytelling’ versus ‘visual storytelling’ that takes over and in that case, I loved the BoldCare campaign–it was hilarious, witty with perfect casting,” remarks Shreya Shroff, Director at ZigZag Films.

Shroff highlights another ad that caught her attention, saying, “I thoroughly enjoyed watching Ryan’s (Mendonca) Symphony film. It's a perfect example of how the brand has pushed their boundaries to create a humorous take on hair fall control and seamlessly blend their brand in a cool way where you see men dancing with long hair losing hair because of using X brand and not Symphony geyser!”

Shroff also points out Star Cement’s Har Ghar Mein Star campaign highlighting its visuals, casting, music, and pacing.

From wide angles to rabbit holes

This year also saw directors exploring unconventional lenses, ratios, and textures to elevate their narratives. Wide-angle and probe lenses gave ads a quirky, exaggerated realism that felt fresh and unpredictable. “Younger clients are loving this distorted, raw look,” observes Batra.

Another experimental approach was the playful use of frame ratios. Ads like Loewe’s Decades of Confusion seamlessly shifted between 4:3, 16:9, and even 1:1 formats, creating an ever-changing visual rhythm. “It’s like visual jazz,” quips Shroff.

The influence of tech also loomed large, with AI becoming a powerful creative ally. Directors like Arora are already leveraging tools like MidJourney and Runway to design immersive worlds. “AI is the next big thing,” Batra predicts. “It’s not just about efficiency; it’s about breaking the mold.”

Gharat sums up the year as, “What makes this year special is how storytelling in ads has evolved to include a mix of emotions and approaches. There’s everything–from laugh-out-loud humour to heartwarming, emotional moments. Brands are using cutting-edge tools like AI and VFX to enhance their stories, but at the same time, there’s a revival of old-school storytelling that relies on raw emotions and simplicity.”

Nostalgia meets the future

While technology and innovation drove much of 2024’s visual identity, there was also a nostalgic undercurrent–a return to the timeless power of emotional storytelling. Shroff cites the Tasva campaign featuring Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor as an example. “It’s simple, sweet, and dripping with chemistry,” she says. “Sometimes, all you need is a human connection.”

Mahesh Gharat highlights the same duality. “AI and VFX are making ads richer, but there’s also a resurgence of raw, old-school storytelling. A single, impactful message can often resonate more deeply than a visually overwhelming piece.”

The balance between these forces–tech-driven innovation and human-centered simplicity–is perhaps what defined 2024 most profoundly.

“AI is not replacing creativity—it’s amplifying it,” says Batra, who used AI tools extensively in her projects this year. “It helps us focus on the bigger picture by automating repetitive tasks.”

What secret sauce can brands rely on?

With the increase in the number of digital ads, are there any techniques that can be used to create a sense of depth and dimension in visuals on social media platforms?

“To create depth in digital ads, especially on social media, we’re going to see more of the techniques that are already catching on–layered visuals, creative lighting, motion graphics, and interactive elements,” shares Batra. “Whether it’s clever framing, mastering shadows, or taking full advantage of VFX and AI, it all comes down to a willingness to break out of your comfort zone and experiment,” she adds.

“The key to grabbing attention lies in simplicity: a single-minded, powerful story that resonates without feeling overly promotional,” remarks Gharat. He further expounds, “There’s something timeless about a well-told, simple story that connects on a human level. With the world becoming more cluttered, this kind of storytelling feels more meaningful–and it’s exactly what keeps people engaged.”

“Attention spans these days are pretty short, so it’s all about grabbing viewers from the start and leaving them with a strong social or brand message. Even if a film is slightly longer, it should connect emotionally because people want to relate to the brands and products they’re interested in,” advises Arora.

The horizon of 2025

As the industry gazes toward 2025, the experts agree: the momentum isn’t slowing down.

Batra predicts a rise in non-linear storytelling and montage-style editing. “It’s all about engaging the audience and making them work a little to connect the dots,” she says. Meanwhile, Shroff champions brevity as the new frontier. “15 seconds is the new 60. Ads need to be crisp, yet emotionally compelling,” she asserts.

But the true game-changer? AI. Arora envisions a world where artificial intelligence doesn’t just assist in creating ads but redefines the creative process altogether. “We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” she says.

On the other hand, Wahi points out an industry-wide issue: “Today’s ads have perfected the algorithms, understanding the target audience, effective research on competing products, compelling visuals and engaging call to action, but what it is missing is the soul and the heart which the older ad had. Today we can barely count good ads made in a year.”

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that the best ads surprise, delight, and provoke. Whether through a surreal graphic rabbit hole, a gut-punching story, or a laugh-out-loud moment, the year’s most memorable campaigns weren’t afraid to challenge conventions.

With 2025 on the horizon, the advertising industry stands poised to deliver even more. Armed with a toolbox of AI, experimental techniques, and timeless storytelling, the stage is set for another year of breaking molds, pushing boundaries, and creating magic.