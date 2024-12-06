What agency life could be in 2025…

When I first started reporting on the ad world, I had this starry-eyed notion that it was a place where creativity danced freely, where ideas sparked change, and where the most extraordinary campaigns came to life. But as I spoke to more agency folks, my perception began to shift. They would joke about their sleepless nights, endless revisions, and a boss who firmly believed that the best ideas come under pressure.

At first, I thought it was all in good fun. Surely, this was just a quirk of the job, a badge of honor for the creatively brave. But the more stories I heard, the clearer it became that burnout had become their constant companion. Weekends were no longer their own, and the line between personal time and professional life had blurred beyond recognition. Many confessed to questioning whether the creativity they once loved so fiercely was worth the cost to their mental health.

What struck me most was how humor had become their armor, a coping mechanism to mask the cracks beneath. I used to laugh at memes about #AgencyLife, the ones about coffee-fueled brainstorms and the infamous ‘client feedback.’ But as the stories piled up, the humor began to fade, replaced by a heavy realisation of how deeply these quips resonated with pain. It comes as no shock that this hashtag currently boasts 2.9 million posts on Instagram alone.

This isn’t just about sleepless nights or caffeine overdoses; it’s about the toll an unforgiving industry takes on its people who came here to create and inspire, only to find themselves caught in the pursuit of perfection and client appeasement.

As we step into 2025, it’s time to reflect on what no longer serves this industry and leave behind toxic practices. Who better to shed light on these issues than the very people who navigate the pressures of this demanding field every day? Industry professionals share their thoughts on the toxic traits they hope to see left behind, paving the way for a healthier and more progressive future.

The courage to say ‘No’

In advertising, the stakes are clear: Without clients, there’s no revenue, and without revenue, there’s no agency. This fear of losing clients pushes agencies to be constantly at their service, eroding boundaries and compromising the quality of work.

It reflects a deeply ingrained culture of over-accommodation, where saying 'yes' becomes a reflex to even impractical or counterproductive demands. The underlying worry? A 'no' might send clients searching for more compliant partners.

Rahul Chandwani, Content Lead, Wondrlab Network, said, “The agency culture has shifted immensely in the past few years. A sense of subservience has seeped in to keep clients, who're extremely promiscuous given the number of options. If we as an industry could form a sort of alliance, to gain back a sense of respect, I feel that'll do all of us a whole lotta good. From vendors to partners, like how we used to be.”

Furthermore, Aditi Ganvir, Associate Creative Director - Copy, Makani Creatives, emphasises the need to move away from the obsession with being 'everything for everyone'. She explains that agencies often stretch themselves to meet every client demand, even when it goes against their core expertise. This not only harms team morale but also weakens the agency’s identity, diluting what sets them apart.

It's like ordering Paneer Lababdar at a Kerala Cuisine specialist restaurant. They'll make it, but it'll lack authenticity. In 2025, agencies should champion the courage to say no to the wrong fit, so we can say a loud, confident yes to projects that align with our strengths and values. - Aditi Ganvir

Naman Agarwal, Co-founder of itch takes this thought further by highlighting how in the advertising industry, the core offerings are not tangible products but the strategic insight and creative execution.

He said, “A toxic trait we need to leave behind as we move into 2025 is the tendency among some senior agency members to unconditionally agree to client demands, even when they stray from logical or strategic paths.”

Meanwhile, Hayden Scott, Creative Head - APAC at Virtue Worldwide, reframes this tendency as more of a bad habit than outright toxicity. He emphasises the importance of collaboration and critical thinking.

He said, “The general tendency of industry leaders to say yes to every request from the client. Sometimes, asking 'why' is important. Often a firm 'no' can be powerful too if it’s in service of stronger, more effective communication. Going forward into 2025 I’d love for our industry to question, debate and co-create with clients rather than blindly agreeing to directions and requests that may not always make the work better.”

While Scott looks at 2025 with optimism, 2024 has been rather shattering for agency folks. They have fought for their right to be duly credited for their work and even for the money they deserve to rightfully earn. These conversations have spotlighted the bigger flaws in the industry.

This year laid bare the cracks in advertising’s foundations. Prathap Suthan’s LinkedIn post shed light on the dire struggles of smaller agencies battling exploitative clients and unpaid dues, pushing them to the brink.

Wieden+Kennedy faced a storm over uncredited work, raising questions about ethics and acknowledgment in the industry. Adding to the dismay, W+K shuttered its India operations after 16 years, a reminder of how even storied agencies aren’t immune to mounting pressures.

In the face of such challenges, these creatives advocate for bold changes. They call for the industry to find the courage to set clear boundaries, embrace the power of ‘no,’ and prioritise authentic, strategic work over blind compliance, fostering healthier client relationships and stronger creative identities.

The need for fairness

In an industry that thrives on creativity and fresh ideas, the treatment of young talent and the lack of diversity can have a long-lasting impact on the future of advertising. Many emerging professionals enter the field only to encounter an environment that often undercuts their value and overlooks their potential.

Ganvir shared that she frequently receives messages on LinkedIn from hesitant young individuals who are unsure about entering the industry because of its toxic reputation.

If we want young talent to stop ghosting the industry, we need to make it less of a haunted house. -Aditi Ganvir

She highlighted the need for the industry to recognise and address the exploitation of young creatives.

“The culture of exploitation disguised as ‘opportunity’ must end. The industry needs to stop undervaluing its youngest creatives, using phrases like 'It's good for your portfolio' and 'Copy tests are always unpaid' as euphemisms for exploitation. Exposure doesn't pay bills,” added Ganvir.

Beyond exploitation, the reluctance to delegate work within agency teams also stifles growth and fairness. Sushant Sadamate, Co-Founder and COO, Buzzlab, called out this inefficiency as a toxic trait the industry must leave behind in 2024.

He said, “It’s like a Brand Manager trying to script, shoot, edit, and market a 30-second ad all by himself. Is it not possible? Of course, it is. But is it the most efficient? Hell no!”

Encouraging leaders to empower their teams through better delegation could allow fresh ideas to flourish while fostering a more collaborative work culture.

Furthermore, Adyasha Roy Tomar, Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, highlighted another problematic habit: clock-watching.

She said, “If someone on your team has completed their work in 2 hours, congratulations – you have a competent, bright junior. They can go home. Don’t keep people waiting for the clock to turn 8 to go home, because it’s respectable. I’ve seen so many people just waste away hours and hours doing nothing, just to complete 9 hours of mandated office time. That has to stop.”

This rigid focus on hours over outcomes not only demotivates talent but also perpetuates an environment that values presence over productivity.

Adding to the call for change, Uddhav Parab, Senior Creative Director, Interactive Avenues pointed out the lack of inclusivity in hiring practices and remuneration. He noted that much of the talent pool still comes from metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, leaving the industry without diverse voices from smaller towns and new perspectives.

He said, “With more and more Mass Comm/Design courses propping up, we aren’t seeing fresh voices who bring in new perspectives. The industry needs to increase pay scales for freshers, so that we offer a more sustainable career for those who want to make a living through advertising.”

Parab further shared a trait that agencies should leave behind in 2024.

Not charging for pitches. Not giving feedback to copy tests. While the former is unfair to agencies, the latter is unfair to talent. -Uddhav Parab

The road to fairness in advertising doesn’t only demand better pay or inclusivity but also a cultural shift toward valuing people as much as their work. It requires a conscious effort to move away from outdated practices and embrace policies that empower teams.

If agencies find the courage to set boundaries, foster inclusivity, and offer fair compensation, the ad world can once again live up to that starry-eyed notion I once had and encourage young talent to keep up their spirits. A place where creativity flows freely, where ideas truly spark change, and where the most extraordinary campaigns come to life without the weight of burnout and exploitation.