How Diwali ads are evolving to reflect modern values

When you think of memorable Diwali ads, Cadbury Dairy Milk's #KhadoosChacha ad is hard to forget. It follows a grown-up Chintu knocking on his childhood 'Khadoos Chacha’s door, reminiscing about the pranks he played during Diwali and how those same tricks are now played on him. The ad struck an emotional chord with viewers, blending humour, nostalgia, and familial bonds.

Traditionally, Diwali ads revolved around familiar themes: family gatherings, exchanging gifts, and performing rituals. "Storytelling has definitely become more telling of the times we are in. There has been an evolution from being hardcore product offer campaigns to emotional ones to now a mix of emotional, humourous and tech-led ones", says Pragati Rana, Head of Originals at tgthr.

Brands are moving beyond generic happiness to embrace authentic, personal storytelling. "You’ve got to feel something deep and personal," says Rohan Kumar, Group Creative Director at VML. "Today’s ads aren’t just selling joy—they’re selling a piece of your own experience." The narratives have become sharper, more diverse, and more reflective of the complexities of modern life.

Oppo’s Diwali ad this year, Lighting a Lamp of Trust: A Journey Through the Diwalis of India with OPPO, shows this shift. It captures the unique ways different regions celebrate Diwali, from Kullu’s two Diwali celebrations to Goa’s Narkasur parade, and Rajasthan’s vibrant festivities. By showcasing these varied traditions, Oppo breaks away from the typical emotional narratives, offering a fresh perspective on how Diwali storytelling can evolve.

Clients also want evolved storytelling and are asking for the same in their briefs.

"Clients now want more than just feel-good content,” says, Suchana Sarkar, CBO Makani Creatives. She adds, “This year I believe the communication is going to be a lot more business-driven.”

“Today, the one thing all brands want is to be talked about. At dining tables, at get-togethers, near water coolers, everywhere,” says Harshada Menon, ECD, DDB Mudra. And she thinks brands are doing this by participating in pop culture.

Rana says, “In the recent briefs, the clients want the storytelling to be starting from the product itself so that it doesn't come in the end. Because a lot of people today don't wait for the end. They want a more organic integration of the brand in the storytelling so that everyone notices the brand yet the brand doesn't appear to be selling itself.”

This shift can be seen in ads like Amazon's #DeliverTheLove and HP's #ThodiSiJagahBanaLo where both the ads saw product integration at the start of the ads.

Gauri Burma, Founding Member & Creative Director, Fundamental thinks strong storytelling will always take the cake.

“Brands may choose narratives that veer away from the Diwali ads of yore and take a stand or highlight an issue, but I’ll hedge my bets by saying that unless the stories touch a chord, they won’t be powerful enough to make their way into people’s hearts,” she adds.

Today’s consumer is more discerning and values authenticity, relevance, and purpose. "Earlier, it was easier for brands to fall back on the joy of togetherness. Now, consumers expect much more—whether it's social impact or a reflection of today’s modern, messy lives," says Rohan Kumar.

The shift in narratives is subtle but impactful. The family-focused, aspirational ads of the past are now being replaced by stories that resonate with the diversity and complexity of modern relationships and societal issues. "We’re seeing campaigns that embrace imperfections—brands are okay with showcasing the emotional messiness that comes with modern life. The stories are rawer, more real," Kumar adds.

One of the most significant transformations in Diwali storytelling has been the inclusion of societal themes like sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. Brands are increasingly conscious of the cultural conversations happening around them and are tailoring their campaigns to reflect these values.

For instance, Big Bazaar’s ‘Paper Pataka’ campaign advocated for an eco-friendly Diwali by promoting celebrations without firecrackers. Meanwhile, the Saregama Carvaan ad touched upon the issue of noise pollution and its impact on animals, pushing a quieter, more responsible way of celebrating the festival.

The role of digital

A major catalyst behind the shift in storytelling is the rise of digital platforms. In the late 90s, the ads were made just for television. Today’s campaigns need to be versatile enough to engage audiences across multiple platforms. From short, bite-sized content on Instagram to longer, more immersive experiences on YouTube, brands are experimenting with a variety of formats to tell their stories.

“With the sheer duration that is accessible and easy for Diwali, most brands take YouTube for example as a platform for telling longer brand narratives vis-a-vis if you were to advertise on television you are still restricted by very expensive ad spots of 20 or 30,” says Sarkar.

According to Rohan Kumar, digital has also redefined the structure of storytelling itself. "You can tell a 60-second story or a 6-second story, and both can be just as impactful. Stories don’t have to be linear anymore—they can be episodic or even evolve with time."

This has opened the door for more experimental campaigns, where brands can create immersive experiences using AR, VR, and AI. Lenovo’s "#LightUpThisDiwali" campaign, for example, used augmented reality to allow users to decorate their homes virtually. Meanwhile, Cadbury’s #ShopsForShopless campaign leveraged digital tools to create virtual stores for local shops, enabling them to showcase their goods to a wider audience.

This blending of the digital and physical worlds has redefined what it means to engage with a brand during the festive season. "It’s no longer just about creating a one-off ad," Kumar says. "It’s about crafting an experience, one that consumers can interact with and feel a part of."

Trends shaping the future

Looking ahead, experts agree that personalised storytelling will dominate future campaigns. "People want ads to speak to them, not just to a crowd," seconds Kumar. This push for personalisation aligns with broader consumer expectations for more meaningful and authentic interactions with brands.

Sustainability and social responsibility are also expected to be significant themes. "Brands are catching on that Diwali is more than just a buying frenzy—it’s a reflection of values," adds Kumar.

Making consumers part of the brand narrative and using consumers to drive forward the campaign using social and technology is a trend that Rana expects to shape the future of storytelling during Diwali.

Finally, as consumers become more digitally savvy, the use of technology to create immersive and interactive experiences will only grow. Whether it’s through AI-generated stories or AR-powered experiences, brands will continue to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

From nostalgia-driven, feel-good narratives to more nuanced stories that embrace diversity, sustainability, and social responsibility, brands are adapting to remain relevant.

As digital platforms continue to transform how stories are told, and as brands push for more personalised experiences, the future of Diwali campaigns will go beyond tradition.