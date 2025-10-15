Good trumps evil, and other narratives that inspire campaigns in East India

The first hint of a festive chill hangs in the evening air, carrying the scent of marigolds and melting sugar. Along the bustling streets, shops have transformed into treasure troves, their entrances spilling over with vibrant rangoli powders, neat stacks of earthen diyas, and the shimmering gold of festive attire. The once-deafening chorus of firecrackers has mellowed over the years, a conscious nod to quieter skies, but the spirit of light remains undimmed. This is the unmistakable preamble to Diwali.

In the Eastern states like West Bengal, Assam, Odisha etc, this story takes some of its most fascinating turns, shaped by ancient myths that predate the familiar tale of Rama's return. The festival aims to capture, as Siddhant Jain, Partner at Three Four Solutions, says, "The essence of Diwali, not just celebration, but acknowledgement of light over darkness, hope, and renewal."

Here, on the night of Diwali, many homes don't prepare for Goddess Lakshmi. Instead, they await the fierce and loving presence of the dark mother, Goddess Kali. It is a celebration that, according to Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), "Embodies the victory of good over evil. From lighting diyas to the sound of crackers, it's a time of joy, devotion, and community spirit that truly brings the festival alive."

Within these distinctive traditions lies the true soul of Eastern Diwali. As Ajay Patodia, CFO of Dollar Industries Ltd, describes the celebration, "It is not just a ritual, but an emotion that reflects the very soul of the region." It is a vibrant tapestry where the simple glow of a clay lamp illuminates diverse deities, ancestral reverence, and timeless devotion.

Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) and Zed Black says, "The East isn’t a market — it’s a feeling. You can’t treat it like an extension of North India. To connect here, localise with respect, not replication. Understand local idioms, partner with regional media, and most importantly, participate in community celebrations — whether it’s Pujo, Chhath, or Vishwakarma Puja."

Rashi Ray, Director -Response India says, "You can’t just sell a product here, you have to join the conversation. About the rain. The adda. The politics. The food. The art. The pride. Because here, everything is personal, and everything has a point of view"

A festival of community and togetherness

This sense of regional identity shapes the very heart of the festival. In the hills of Kalimpong, celebrations are marked by distinctive Gorkha customs.

Nima Dhendup Namchu, an Independent Advertising Creative Consultant, explains, "Just like Dasain (Dussehra) celebrations in the hills of Kalimpong are not exactly like Durga Puja in the nearby plains of North Bengal, Diwali is a relatively subdued affair." He clarifies it is more about family rituals than grand displays, distinguished by traditions like Bhaileni and Deusi. In these rituals, groups of young girls and then boys visit homes, sharing the story of an ancient Gorkha king through shlokas.



"I think these customs add a bit of seriousness and formality to the festivities and also make it a community affair," Namchu reflects.

West Bengal is home to a rich tapestry of festive traditions, from Bhaileni and Deusi celebrated in the northern regions to the widely cherished festival of Bhaiphota. Tapping into this cultural landscape, Cadbury effectively targeted its Bengali audience with a campaign centered on this beloved sibling tradition. The campaign was brought to life by featuring well-known actress Madhumita Sarcar, leveraging her regional appeal to create a culturally resonant message.





The feeling of connection is universal, even when expressed differently. "Diwali is all about energy, light, and connection," adds Brinda Agrawal, Head of Product Development and Marketing at Ultra Soft Toys.

"What I love most is how families, no matter how busy they are, come together to decorate, gift, and laugh. It’s festive chaos, but it’s full of heart."

This nuanced approach is evident in recent campaigns that tap into the region's specific cultural truths. For instance, a campaign by Purvankara highlights a Bengali household where a mother, struggling with language barriers with her domestic help, becomes frustrated when the help is absent during Diwali.Her husband then steps in to share the festive workload, subtly challenging stereotypes while showing that love and understanding transcend language.



This focus on hyper-local insights extends beyond modern family dynamics to encompass ancient sensory rituals. As Ankit Agrawal of Zed black explains, "For example, our “Pavitra Dhoona” campaign in the East drew inspiration from Bengal’s traditional dhuno rituals during Pujo, while our Ganesh Pandal associations in Maharashtra celebrated collective prayers through fragrance. "

This reverence for tradition ultimately culminates in the grand, public-facing artistry of the festival. In West Bengal, this community spirit is channelled into public art, as Siddhant Jain observes, "What makes it special is the sense of togetherness and ritualistic devotion, paired with creative expression through elaborately decorated pandals and lighting."

Beyond the national narrative

Brands have been translating this cultural richness into brand campaigns and have been abandoning one-size-fits-all approaches. "For us, cultural understanding begins with observation," states Brinda Agrawal.

"We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all messaging, every region celebrates differently, and that emotion should lead the story."

Poulomi Roy agrees, noting it demands creating "narratives that resonate regionally." She illustrates this with Joy Personal Care's Bengal strategy, where, with "a dedicated Bengali Instagram page, local micro-influencers, and content rooted in pop culture instead of just festival clichés, the brand leaned into storytelling that felt familiar and relevant." Using West Benagal brand ambassador like Mimi Chakraborty, she adds, helped them "connect authentically with Bengali audiences."

This sentiment echoes across the industry. "While a national message may focus on light, prosperity and togetherness, regional communication must speak in the local language, reflect traditions, and build an emotional connection with consumers," explains Ajay Patodia. The goal is ensuring a consumer in Kolkata feels the same pride as someone in Delhi, but through stories that mirror their own culture.

Stories of aspirations and authenticity

Reaching this audience demands a multifarious media strategy. While national channels are still widely watched in the North East, Nima Dhendup Namchu notes that "OTTS are drawing the entertainment seekers away." Yet, experts agree that on-ground activations remain vital. "On-ground activations continue to play a critical role, leaving a lasting experiential impact that digital alone cannot deliver," states Poulomi Roy.



Patodia firmly concurs, stating, "I firmly believe that on-ground activations continue to be unmatched in creating real connections with consumers."

Rashi Ray adds, "For us, outdoor is non-negotiable, it’s almost a safety net in Calcutta, a canvas that never fails to catch the city’s eye. In the North-East, however, press often takes that role, cutting through with credibility and reach. We’ve always been media-agnostic, guided not by format, but by what best serves the brand and the moment. Because every medium works when the idea is right, and none when it isn’t."

Ankit Agrawal affirms, "The heart of India still beats on-ground. On-ground activations remain our strongest touchpoint from Pavitra Dhoona activations during Pujo to mega Ganesh pandal tie-ups across Maharashtra."



This approach proves crucial in a market where consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly. Brinda Agrawal points out that specific demographics are driving festive purchases. "Parents and young professionals buy for kids, nieces, or as festive home décor," she says, adding that Tier-2 and rural segments are seeing higher festive gifting spends. This trend aligns with a demand for gifts that are both personal and practical. "Plush gifts that double up as pouches, cushions, or décor are leading sales," she explains. "Consumers want gifts that feel personal but also practical."



Rashi Ray advices in the context of Bengal, "Understand the nuances, sentiments, emotions and intellect of Bengalis, and have fun communicating it is their language."



Ultimately, all strategies for connecting with Eastern India converge on one powerful principle: authenticity born from deep research. As Poulomi Roy concludes, "This is a nuanced market that requires in-depth research, cultural sensitivity, and a genuine understanding of local consumer behaviour before launching any campaign."

Eastern India's Diwali stands as a reminder that the most powerful stories are often the most local. The region has shown that authenticity and cultural nuance aren't just marketing buzzwords, they are the foundations of engagement. True connection doesn't come from broadcasting louder, but from listening closer to the myths whispered by grandmothers, the rituals passed through generations, and the light that has always burned brightest when it reflects who we truly are.