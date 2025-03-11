How much content is too much content?

I was deep into my usual doomscrolling session, hopping between platforms in search of something mildly entertaining, when I came across a reel from a sanitary pad brand. It was set to a trending viral tune, the kind usually reserved for dance challenges, and I couldn’t help but wonder: Why is this brand trying so hard to be edgy? What was I supposed to take away from this? That their pads have a personality?

This is the reality of digital marketing today. With an estimated 800 million social media users in India, brands might feel the constant need to be everywhere, all the time. Social media algorithms reward frequent engagement, and with the average attention span now just 8 seconds, it's easy to assume that hopping on every trend is the key to visibility. But as with anything, jumping in without a strategy can do more harm than good.

Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital says, “Brands today are in the age of intense competition to stay visible and relevant. As Social Media algorithms favour frequent engagement and audiences consume content at a rate never before seen, the tendency and temptation to prioritise quantity over quality becomes a norm.”

Social media algorithms prioritise content that gets high engagement — likes, comments, shares, and time spent watching or interacting. The more people engage, the more a platform pushes that content to a wider audience. This makes brands feel the pressure to post frequently, hoping something will catch on. But does more content really mean more visibility?

Nidha Luthra, Executive Director of Thought Blurb Communications, thinks otherwise: “It doesn’t matter how much you say if nobody’s listening.”

If content isn’t engaging, it won’t stand out among the noise, no matter how often a brand posts.

There’s also the risk of brands chasing trends that don’t align with their identity just to stay visible. While jumping on viral moments might bring short-term attention, it can weaken a brand’s distinct voice in the long run.

The real challenge isn’t posting frequently; it’s whether the content is sharp and compelling enough to cut through the noise.

This constant chase for virality often leads brands to latch onto trends that don’t align with their identity.

The risk of jumping on trends

Trends fuel the digital ecosystem, and brands often feel the need to participate in every trending topic to stay ‘relevant.’ But does this actually help brands stand out, or does it make them part of the background noise?

“If a brand jumps on every trend, its messaging has the risk of going bleak,” says Arora. He emphasises that brands must participate in conversations that align with their values and audience expectations rather than chasing virality for the sake of it.

A few years ago, Pepsi’s infamous Kendall Jenner ad made chatter due to chasing virality. The brand attempted to ‘capitalise’ on the Black Lives Matter movement but faced severe backlash for being tone-deaf. The ad trivialised a significant social issue, making it clear that not every cultural moment is an opportunity for a brand to insert itself.

However, the dangers of chasing trends go beyond just a one-off incident. Tanvi Bosmia, Account Director, SoCheers highlights that the impact of blindly jumping on trends can range from short-term spikes in engagement to more severe consequences, like long-term damage to a brand's credibility.

Bosamia says, “Over-participation can lead to weakening the brand’s unique identity, a decline in brand trust and loyalty, and ultimately a lot of pressure on internal teams.” Brands often fail to realise that the more they chase trends without staying true to their voice, the more they risk diluting what makes them unique.

Arora says, “When brands jump on every trend or topical event, they risk diluting their identity and overwhelming their audience.”

This highlights a growing shift in consumer sentiment, audiences no longer engage with brands that feel impersonal or opportunistic. People expect meaningful interactions, not just trend-chasing. This is exactly why brands like Swiggy Instamart and Zomato have become social media fan favourites. They don’t just ride the wave of viral moments, they make content that feels relevant, and relatable. Their social media presence doesn’t come off as forced, which helps them build a more authentic connection with their audience.

What’s the right approach?

So, how should brands determine which cultural moments to engage with and which to ignore? Digital marketing gurus advise brands that just because every other brand is doing it, doesn’t mean they should follow suit.

Sanjay Arora suggests that the best way to navigate this is by setting clear communication pillars that act as a filter. He says, “If a trend does not naturally fit within the brand’s mission, it might not be worth engaging with.”

But cultural relevance isn’t just about following trends, brands can create their own moments too. Nidha Luthra reminds us that “Valentine’s Day was not a cultural phenomenon until Hallmark Cards made it so.”

This means that brands don’t always have to chase existing conversations; they can start new ones that align with their identity.

We’ve seen this play out in unexpected ways. Timberland, originally a workwear brand, never set out to be a staple in hip-hop fashion, yet it became an iconic part of streetwear culture in the 1990s. Instead of forcing a connection, Timberland embraced its new audience in a way that felt natural.

Tanvi Bosmia believes that brands should take a methodical approach when deciding which trends to engage with. “Brands should particularly focus on moments or topical trends that genuinely align with their ethos and resonate with their target audience,” she says. That means using social listening and data analysis to gauge whether a trend fits—not just jumping on it for the sake of visibility. “For example, if a brand is focused on sustainability, then participating in Earth Day campaigns makes sense. But if a luxury goods brand comments on a meme about fast food, that would be out of place.”

At the end of the day, the goal isn’t to be part of every conversation, it’s to be part of the right ones.

That being said, there is no universal formula. The real question isn’t how much a brand is posting, but whether their content is making an impact. As Luthra puts it, “The real question is, how much one-sided content can a reader endure? No brand can sustain posting at an excessive rate without compromising quality.”

Arora says that storytelling should be prioritised over sheer volume. “When done correctly, the question of ‘how much content is too much?’ becomes irrelevant.”

The digital landscape today demands a shift from mindless content production to mindful content creation. Successful brands will create meaningful, engaging, and strategic content rather than simply flooding timelines with noise.

Beyond just audience fatigue, the impact of excessive content extends to sustainability concerns as well.

According to research, the combined carbon footprint of social media platforms across the globe is estimated to be around 262 million tonnes of CO2e. Every post, video, and ad contributes to data storage, server energy consumption, and digital waste. The more brands push out unnecessary content, the greater their indirect role in increasing digital pollution.

In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious of corporate responsibility, brands must rethink their approach. Instead of chasing quantity, they should focus on purposeful content that not only resonates with their audience but also aligns with sustainable digital practices.

Ultimately, the brands that stand out won’t be the ones that post the most, but the ones that post with the most purpose.