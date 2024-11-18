Are Indian ads finally redefining what it means to be a man?

Growing up, I spent most of my childhood with my Nanu (grandpa). He’d brush my teeth, prepare meals, and change my diapers. He shopped for my clothes, taught me to read, and played endless games with me and cried when I was hurt. Nanu wasn’t just a grandfather; he was my first understanding of what it meant to be a man: compassionate, nurturing, and wholeheartedly present.

But as I grew older and started to pay attention to ads, I often found myself wondering why fathers or older men in ads seemed so one-dimensional, even clueless. These men bore no resemblance to my Nanu. They were rugged, emotionless providers, always in control, never vulnerable. Men were shown conquering the boardroom, protecting their families, and, well… attracting women.

Take deodorant ads, for instance. Women’s variants were about staying fresh, floral, and exuding confidence. Men’s? Spray it once, and voila, you’re surrounded by women who apparently can’t resist a guy who smells like musk and desperation. Some ads even turned body sprays into public service announcements for how ‘not’ to be a decent human being, normalising eve-teasing under the guise of humour.

Innerwear ads for women highlighted comfort and practicality, but for men? Enter the shirtless dude, radiating intense machismo, and yes, always, always attracting women.

Facewash ads followed a similar pattern. Women’s products targetted insecurities by promising glowing, wrinkle-free, acne-banishing skin. Men’s? Use this, look handsome, and you guessed it, attract women.

Even the portrayal of men as ultimate providers came wrapped in outdated cliches. If you love your wife, the ads said, buy her kitchenware. Apparently, the secret to a happy marriage wasn’t shared respect, communication, or trust but enabling her to spend more time in the kitchen, cooking for you. Marriage goals, truly.

It was almost as if brands back then believed women existed to be flawless, while men existed to get flawless women. And then there were those campaigns that served as a hall pass for every questionable behaviour, often painting men as creatures whose only operating software was ‘flirt, repeat.’ Because, what can you do? ‘Men will be men!’

As International Men’s Day approaches, I took a moment to reflect on how men have been portrayed in Indian advertising over the years. It’s time to examine how masculinity is being redefined in today’s campaigns. To explore this, I spoke with creative men from the ad world who are making a difference in the society of today and are rolling their eyes at those outdated stereotypes shaping narratives that reflect a more progressive society.

The question remains: while the narrative ‘needs’ to change, is it truly evolving? Let’s find out.

Shift in portrayals

Creative experts share that the portrayal of men in advertising is evolving to reflect the complexities of modern masculinity. However, this shift is not about discarding traditional roles entirely but about adding layers of nuance to how men are represented.

Neeraj Kanitkar, Co–founder & ECD, Fundamental emphasises the importance of rethinking how male protagonists are depicted. He said, “Any gendered lens is bound to come up short in today’s day and age. Over the years – thankfully – the industry has started worrying about ensuring our protagonists are more of a positive role model for society at large. Towards which, it’s perhaps often not just about retiring traditional archetypes but nuancing them.”

Adding to this, Birger Linke, ECD at VML India said, “Over the past decade, there's been a noticeable yet slow shift with respect to the portrayal of men in ads.”

He added, “We're starting to see more nuanced portrayals. Ads are showcasing men in caregiving roles, expressing emotions, engaging in diverse hobbies, and embracing different body types.”

But while the industry is making strides and is slowly catching up, the question remains: is it moving fast enough to stay relevant in today’s changing world?

This shift demonstrates a broader attempt to represent men as multifaceted individuals rather than reinforcing singular, outdated stereotypes.

And while progress may feel slow, the direction is promising. As Hayden Scott, Creative Head - APAC, Virtue Worldwide points out, “In the past decade we have seen men in advertising, enter the kitchen, get kinder, get more sensitive, cry, raise children and raise their voices for equal rights. So yes, evolution has happened.”

Stereotypes that should retire

Even as portrayals are evolving, certain stereotypes are still hanging on, causing the shift to be incomplete. These outdated tropes don’t just fail to reflect reality; they also reinforce regressive ideals of masculinity.

Creative folks share that these stereotypes need to be shown the door, encouraging brands to adopt representations that are aspirational, relatable, and inclusive.

The playboy

Aditya Mehendale, ECD at Leo Burnett, highlights the need to retire the classic playboy stereotype often perpetuated by ads like those for men’s deodorants.

He said, “We should lose the stereotype of the classic playboy. It's an old stereotype which never really goes away. The Axeman, still, in some form or the other, continues to be seen, even in ads of today. And that's something that definitely should be retired. Art imitates life and as Oscar Wilde said, life imitates art so for those very reasons these stereotypes need to be lost. In no way can we create space or allowance for men to think this is attractive or acceptable in any form. It sets a very dangerous precedence and we need to be as far away from this as possible”

Linke said, “We’ve just seen this shift for the AXE brand that we won in a pitch earlier this year, moving away from a guy who attracts a woman with a press on the nozzle to showing his understanding and vulnerable side, putting his partner as an equal.”

Because it’s clearly high time for brands to stop equating masculinity with charm that thrives on objectifying women.

The sole breadwinner

Scott, believes that the portrayal of men as the sole breadwinners should retire. “It’s just not true in today’s urban India. It may still be a thing in some parts of India, but I believe advertising (like most pop culture) should be a reflection of the best, most aspirational aspects of society,” he shared.

In an era where households are increasingly powered by dual incomes and shared responsibilities, this stereotype is not just outdated but also dismissive of evolving gender dynamics.

The clueless man

This stereotype typically depicts men as unable to perform basic household tasks, such as changing diapers, cooking, or even operating a washing machine. They are often shown as bumbling, confused, or frustrated when faced with these duties.

In 2015, Ariel launched #ShareTheLoad campaign, challenging the age-old belief that laundry is exclusively a woman's responsibility. According to data provided by P&G, before 2015, 79% of men used to think that laundry was solely a woman's job. This campaign was simply about asking this question.

Mehendale, acknowledged that this stereotype may still hold some truth in certain households. He said, “In a lot of ways it is definitely a reality for a lot of men. But I don't know if that's something that we need to necessarily index further on because it just creates an allowance for other men, which should not be the case. So we should definitely lose that stereotype”

While pointing out that the depiction of men as incapable of managing basic household tasks, Linke said, “ It doesn't reflect the reality of many involved fathers.”

As society evolves, so must the portrayal of men as competent, equal partners at home.

The emotionally unavailable

The stoic man, incapable of expressing emotions, remains a harmful stereotype. “Men have emotions, and portraying them as unable to express vulnerability perpetuates unhealthy emotional repression,” said Linke.

Linke shared that ‘The Dove Men+Care’ campaign resonated with him as it celebrates men how they really are, multi-faceted, strong, and caring. It features a diverse range of men who all have one thing in common: their ability to care and the strength that comes with it.

“Another one is a fanpage.it’s campaign that shows how children react to the subject of violence against women, which shifts the perspective on how society sees young men,” added Linke.

Similarly, when asked to share a campaign that resonated with him personally and made him feel truly seen, Mehendale shared the ‘Ladke Rote Nahi Hai’ campaign. This 2014 campaign by Vogue India had challenged this stereotype, showing how denying boys their emotions robs them of empathy and human connection.

Mehendale shared, “It’s something every boy in this country has heard. And for that reason, at least the start of that ad, with the whole build-up, really hits home because it's such a piercing message. Of course, from there, the ad pivots in a very different direction—it moves into toxic masculinity, domestic violence, and takes another form altogether. But I think the starting point of the ad, which is that not letting men embrace their feelings, be who they are, and be in touch with themselves, can rob them of their empathy—leading to disastrous outcomes—is something that still resonates with me very deeply and makes me feel very seen.”

“Creating that nourishing environment for our boys and for not having to be seen as mighty and powerful and having all the answers and being the problem solvers is extremely crucial because it'll just help us be more in touch with who we are,” he added.

Similarly, Kanitkar points out the emerging archetypes of masculinity that he feels resonate with today's audience. “A provider who doesn’t shy away from being vulnerable. A protector who’s more empathetic. A caregiver who also seeks out self-care,” Kanitkar shared.

A call for change

To truly evolve and better represent men in advertising, there are several key steps that need to be taken, according to experts in the field.

Firstly, diverse teams and open minds on both sides of the fence - client and agency. Secondly, we need to hold men (in advertising and otherwise) to a higher standard. It’s not enough to just have them offer silent support. If we show this in advertising we are setting the bar really low. It has to be more than that - it has to go beyond what is now considered to be the bare minimum, table stakes so to speak for men. - Hayden Scott

This means showcasing men who are not just passive participants but active, engaged partners in various aspects of life—whether in the home, in relationships, or in the workplace. The days of portraying men as simply the stoic providers or clueless fathers must be left behind.

Kanitkar discusses the ongoing challenge of changing minds while being mindful not to alienate audiences or resort to pandering.

He said, “The challenge always is how do we go about both changing minds and welcoming more into the fold without alienating, pandering, or patronising. We’ve moved forward a fair bit, but many more miles to go.”

As we celebrate International Men’s Day, it's crucial to acknowledge the strides made in advertising, but also recognise the work still to be done. Men’s roles in ads need to reflect qualities that have long been overlooked in favour of outdated stereotypes. Only then can we hope to achieve a more accurate, aspirational, and inclusive representation of men in the media.