Influencer marketing now takes 20-30% of wedding-season media budgets

India’s wedding season is now a commercial ecosystem of its own, and influencers sit at the heart of it. With brands shifting aggressively toward digital-first communication, creators today drive not just awareness but discovery, aspiration, credibility and purchase.

This trend reveals itself across categories. Content Creator Prachi Arora, for instance, recently walked her audience through wedding-function jewellery looks for GIVA.

Deeksha Khurana highlighted how a travel bag brand helps her move smoothly through back-to-back celebrations.

Komal Pandey was seen showcasing full wedding looks, tagging every brand she’s wearing, from jewellery to outfits.

Content creator Sreeja Shrestha recently shared her own March 2025 bridal experience, curating a list of skincare products that kept her skin calm and wedding-ready, tagging every brand she relied on throughout the journey.

Nayab Midha was seen sharing candid wedding-season posts with detailed brand tags that mirror real purchase behaviour.

Content Creator Deesha Katkar observed that the shift is subtle rather than sudden. “I collaborate with food brands, delivery apps, makeup brands, etc., but during wedding season, I start getting briefs for wedding portals like shaadi.com or festive makeup collaborations. It’s not a sudden change, just a subtle shift in the type of brand collaborations.”

Wedding-season marketing has its own financial logic, one that now prioritises creators as frontline media. Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder, Excellent Publicity, said, “Influencer marketing now commands 20-30% of a brand’s wedding-season media budget, a sharp rise from the single-digit allocations seen just a few years ago. Influencer-led content alone has crossed ₹700 crore this season.”

With digital becoming the primary ground for wedding shoppers, brands are funnelling unprecedented investment into creator-driven campaigns. The rise is fuelled equally by consumer behaviour and platform performance. Dalal noted that with the influencer industry growing 25% year-on-year, brands are increasing allocations not just because creators cost more, but because the returns are proven across engagement, discovery and social commerce.

And with brands spending more aggressively, the demand spike is reshaping creator pricing in real time.

Katkar also noted how timelines and expectations influence collaborations. She usually gives the same budget she offers other brands, but because timelines are tight, brands rarely negotiate, which she finds beneficial. “If I can manage the deadlines, collaborations run smoothly. Some brands even ask for a reel within a day, approaching me just 12 hours before it goes live,” she said. “Mostly, their expectation is simply that the timelines are met.”

Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Whoppl, shared, “There is definitely a premium attached to this season. Brands allocate an additional 10-15% specifically for wedding-led content. If a Category A creator is getting married, the demand is insane and their commercials shoot up because brands know they’re buying into massive visibility and virality.”

To balance rising costs, brands are getting smarter with their mix. Ramachandran added that they often pair a few high-impact creators with lower-cost mid-tier or niche names where the storytelling is equally strong but more efficient.

The new playbook

Wedding content has evolved from staged glamour to lived-in storytelling, and brands are reimagining their briefs to match this shift.

Ramachandran said brands are now “laser-focused on awareness, consideration and the right voice of representation,” with integrations moving into creators’ real milestones, bridal prep, trousseau shopping, family gifting and even couple-led narratives.

This shift is driven by audiences seeking authenticity rather than aesthetics. Across categories, creators who bring emotion, humour or culture, not just glamour, are shaping the new wedding-content language.

The creator mix

With competition peaking during weddings, brands are becoming far more forensic about who they partner with and why. Ramachandran said, “There’s no one-size-fits-all formula; it’s anchored in budget and category fit.” For larger budgets, she explained, brands typically opt for “a strong mix of Category A, B and C creators to build both aspiration and scale.”

When budgets tighten, Ramachandran explained that the model usually shifts toward flat-fee plus affiliate structures, or creators whose ongoing wedding journeys can naturally integrate the brand.

She added that brands increasingly want to be woven into the creator’s full arc, from engagement announcements to pre-wedding prep to the ceremonies themselves. The mix works best, she said, when “the content feels organic, the brand fits naturally into the creator’s storyline, and the engagement is driven by genuine interest rather than spectacle.”

Beauty brands are applying an even sharper lens. For MARS Cosmetics, Anmol Sahai Mathur, Vice President of Marketing, said, “Our priority is not the size of the creator but the strength of their influence on bridal beauty decisions,” emphasising expertise, shade knowledge, regional resonance and real purchase behaviour.

For CaratLane, CMO, Shaifali Gautam shared that they look for creators who are genuinely part of the wedding circuit: “We’re partnering with influencers who are getting married themselves or attending weddings, because audiences connect most with real celebrations.”

This trend is already playing out across categories. In one instance, a creator who was days away from her wedding took her bridesmaids for branded salon treatments, a blend of real-life milestones and product experience, exactly the kind of integration brands now seek from wedding-led creators.

Across brands, the creator mix now hinges on cultural fit, emotional credibility and lived experience, not just the follower size.

Katkar added that wedding briefs for humour creators have started to diversify beyond traditional glamour. “I’m getting more briefs from wedding portals, festive makeup looks, skincare under heavy makeup, and even fun phone campaigns like capturing your best friend’s wedding photos. Even as a comedy creator, I integrate brands in ways that fit my character, keeping content relatable while meeting brand needs,” said Katkar.

Yet not all creators are seeing the same momentum. Content creator Niti Pandey, observed that while she hasn’t received many wedding-focused brand queries yet, the opportunity is wide open. “Brands are still figuring out how creators like me can be included in wedding content without losing our core flavour,” she said.

Pandey added, “I’m noticing a rise in interest from lifestyle and everyday-use brands instead. I think brands are experimenting with how wedding-season content blends with relatable, family-oriented narratives. Weddings offer a huge space for comedic storytelling,” a format that consistently drives engagement on her page.

What breaks the clutter

During the wedding rush, feeds get saturated with lookalike content, making distinctiveness a strategic necessity.

Dalal highlighted that sameness overwhelms feeds during peak season, “The wedding season becomes cluttered because every beauty, fashion, jewellery, and travel brand pushes similar 'bridal' narratives at the same time. Feeds get flooded with lookalike Reels, repetitive aesthetics, and influencers all doing identical content formats. This creates a sense of sameness and fatigue.”

The content that cuts through, he said, is built on “authenticity, storytelling, sketch-led formats, comedic wedding moments, and any execution offering novelty or emotional resonance.”

Creators, too, are being briefed differently. Ramachandran noted that brands are moving away from glossy bridal shoots and instead asking for “real moments — day-in-the-life prep, family gifting, trousseau curation, skincare routines, couple-led content.”

Beauty and jewellery brands echo this. Sahai Mathur, highlighted that intimacy drives trust: creators demonstrating how makeup survives real wedding conditions make far stronger impressions than studio-perfect content. Gautam sees the same with jewellery, relatability and real styling moments outperform high-production visuals.

The new clutter-breakers are simple: reality, emotion and lived-in moments.

Measuring the moment

As wedding journeys stretch across multiple platforms and offline touchpoints, brands are redefining what meaningful impact looks like.

Dalal emphasised that linear attribution doesn’t apply during weddings, prompting teams to evaluate influence through meaningful comments, search lift, brand studies, regional incrementality and conversation shifts rather than clicks alone.

Beauty brands look even deeper. Sahai Mathur’s strongest indicator, he shared, is cultural adoption, “when our products start showing up organically in bridal makeup artist kits,” a signal of real authority. He also tracks demand shifts for wedding-led SKUs, shade-led conversions, and faster movement in regions with strong creator activity.

Jewellery follows a similar pattern. Gautam shared that some of CaratLane’s biggest surges come from unscripted creator mentions like proposals, gifts, personal posts, which “build far more trust than paid content.”

Together, these signals show that during the wedding season, success is defined not by algorithms, but by influence embedded into real decisions.

The wedding economy is no longer just about media buying, it’s also about influence that travels through communities, cultures and conversations. As brands recalibrate their wedding-season strategies, in a market where emotion drives purchase, creators have become one of the most powerful storytellers of the season.