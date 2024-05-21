Decoding the dynamics of IPL on-ground sponsorships

In the arena of cricket, the sport that has been calendarized, the Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as a giant magnet, attracting eyeballs from every corner of the cricketing world during the months of March, April, and May. With its generally predictable scheduling, advertisers strategically plan their campaigns to align with this cricketing extravaganza.
As per TAM India's report on the first 64 matches of IPL 17, the number of categories and advertisers participating in IPL 17 saw a notable rise, with a 45% increase in categories, a 33% increase in advertisers, and an 18% increase in Indexed Ad Volumes per channel compared to IPL 16.
Given the vast audience base of IPL enthusiasts, advertisers are keen to engage with consumers through various channels, with on-ground sponsorship emerging as a particularly influential medium. In 2023, ground sponsorship was the largest contributor, accounting for 42% of the total spending, with ₹3,117 crore, up 6% from a year earlier.
The growth of these on-ground sponsorships paints a positive picture for the 17th edition of IPL. As the tournament evolves year by year, brands vying for on-ground sponsorships also adapt and refine their strategies.
Vinit Karnik, Head of Sports, Esports, and Entertainment at GroupM South Asia, shared with Social Samosa the growth seen this year, stating, “This year, the growth of on-ground central sponsorship, which is with the BCCI, is 20%, and team sponsorship is about 15%.”
“Every stadium is on an average 80 to 90% occupancy for all 74 matches. There's a great amount of traction and viewership on TV, digital, and conversations around IPL on social media. It makes it the biggest carnival in the country,” added Karnik.
As the medium grows year-on-year, we reached out to experts to find out what is driving this growth to understand the evolving relationship between advertisers and the medium.
Recent significance
It is the efficacy of on-ground as a medium that drives advertisers to it as compared to other mediums.
Navin Kathuria, EVP - Integrated Media, MudraMax shared that although on-ground sponsorships have been there for quite some time, their significance has been gaining disproportionate heights recently.
Sharing why, he said, “One of the primary reasons is high audience fragmentation and availability of content across platforms. Being present in terms of an on-ground sponsor gives visibility to the brand across different platforms, thereby expanding the reach and longevity of the brand visibility.”
Similarly, Dhruv Jha, Co-Head, Mediabrands Content Studio, India, said, “On-ground sponsorship in IPL offers unparalleled brand exposure, engagement with fans, and drives significant business outcomes. With sheer numbers in terms of viewership, impressions, and reach, IPL serves as the fastest way for brands to get noticed and launch new products.”
Furthermore, Karnik shared a few categories that could benefit from exploring on-ground sponsorship. He said, “If you are launching a new logo unit or a product, or if you're a new start-up company, on-ground sponsorship provides entitlements where your consumer engagement is multifold. You gain numerous entitlements that allow you to bring people to the stadium, gratify them in multiple ways, utilise the imagery of cricketers, and create commercials featuring them. There are many engagement touchpoints that you can create. So, if you're planning a brand launch or have a story to tell, it's a can’t-miss property to engage with.”
One of the brands that has been an on-ground sponsor for multiple IPL editions is CEAT. This year, CEAT leveraged its association with TATA IPL Strategic Timeout to deliver its brand message. It was the medium’s depth over reach that pushed the brand towards a partnership.
Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Ltd, shared how on-ground sponsorship benefited the brand. He said, “On-ground sponsorship offers unique advantages in creating personal connections and memorable experiences, driving immediate consumer action. While other mediums excel in reach and scalability, the depth of engagement and the quality of interactions achieved through on-ground sponsorship often lead to more substantial and long-lasting business outcomes.”
Measuring return on objectives
While in-stadium spectators average 80-90%, it is challenging to measure the effectiveness of on-ground campaigns.
Abhigyan Shekhar, Founder & CEO, Zupotsu said, “There are multiple ways, but most measure the brand exposure, movement in brand recall, and related business outcomes like sales, engagement, downloads, etc.”
Karnik highlighted that every client has different objectives to achieve, which vary from advertiser to advertiser. Some might aim for downloads, engagement, sales, or top-of-mind awareness.
He said, “The measurability of these aspects differs, as you don't measure investments but outcomes. Therefore, we typically refer to them as return on objectives. Additionally, there are various metrics where you can conduct a dipstick analysis before and after the IPL to measure effectiveness.”
Lakshmi Narayanan B said, “The effectiveness of the sponsorship is evident across various metrics. Through our Brand Track, we measure mind measures like TOM (top of mind) recall and brand preference, while syndicated studies provide information on cut-through. We also measure engagement through the interactions observed on our topical content on social media. Search for CEAT SUV tyres have increased by 10% since the series started and our positive sentiments have witnessed a boost of 40%. This year, we could also measure ‘curiosity’ as a KPI through the QR code. On the first day of the campaign, we saw engagement by scanning the code in the double digits.”
Guiding light
As the IPL charges ahead, it brings forth a wave of innovative on-ground campaigns. Industry experts share a few successful examples that can serve as guiding lights for brands looking to make a mark.
Karnik highlighted the fierce competition in the fantasy league category. He said, "Today, the most competitive category in the IPL is the fantasy league. You have Dream11 sponsoring around eight teams and My11Circle taking on Central IPL sponsorship."
While reflecting on enduring partnerships, Abhigyan Shekhar said, "I personally admire the ownership of the Strategic Timeout by CEAT, a sponsorship they have steadfastly maintained. Dream11 has run the most creative campaigns, leveraging their team sponsorships effectively. Over time, brands like Visit Saudi have utilized the IPL's platform to announce themselves in a big way."
Similarly, Jha pointed out a long-term success story. He said, "One notable case of innovative on-ground sponsorship activation in IPL is Tata Motors' consistent and impactful presence over the past seven years. Each year, Tata Motors showcases a new car model, drawing significant attention through commentator mentions, awards, activations, leaderboards, and team engagements. This year, the Tata Punch brand is being prominently promoted across IPL."
Emphasising the role of fintech and online gaming, Kathuria said, "Fintech and online gaming categories have maximised on-ground sponsorship. Brands like Upstox, Cred, and Dream11 have leveraged their on-ground associations along with their on-air presence, multiplying the impact of their campaigns."
These campaigns lay a path for other brands to follow, demonstrating how to effectively leverage the power of on-ground sponsorship. These campaigns can aid new and existing sponsors to craft their own impactful campaigns, ensuring they leave a lasting impression on millions of cricket fans.