Is Indian advertising underappreciating its Hindi storytellers?

On a day dedicated to celebrating the Hindi language, it is perhaps ironic that this very discussion about its value is largely taking place in English. This irony mirrors a reality within India's booming advertising industry. While boardrooms may strategise in English, the market speaks overwhelmingly in the native language. By the end of this year, India is expected to have over 540 million Hindi-speaking internet users, and brands are pouring money into regional-language advertising at nearly twice the rate of English campaigns to reach them.

This massive commercial reliance on Hindi, however, raises a critical question about the people who craft these messages, the creatives. Despite driving huge sales and engagement, there is a growing conversation about whether these creative professionals receive the same respect, salary, and career opportunities as their English-speaking peers.

The issue points to a deeper cultural perception, a paradox articulated perfectly by Tanima Kohli, Creative at Talented.

"Well, we are talking about Hindi Diwas in English. And that says something. The state of Hindi copywriting reflects the value we attribute to the language in the country. If it’s a Gulzar-style narrative, intellectual high-brows will celebrate it, but if it’s everyday Hindi, suddenly it’s not 'cool enough.' English still gets positioned as aspirational, while Hindi often gets boxed into 'regional' or 'mass.'"

Kohli's observation lies at the heart of a very important industry debate. As advertising continues to profit immensely from the language of the masses, this story delves into the professional reality for its most important storytellers.

To explore this reality, industry analyst Rupesh Kashyap, Founder / Brand Culturist of FIRE & WATER® CONSULTING, conducted surveys with marketers and creatives after we reached out to him for this story. His findings paint a clear picture of the industry's value system.

He says, "English still carries prestige. It is treated as the language of aspiration. Hindi and regional languages are pulled in for reach. On digital platforms, Hinglish or Tanglish dominates because it feels native to how people type and interact online. The bias is clear: English commands the fee, Hindi brings the numbers, Hinglish brings the clicks."

An engine for iconic ideas

For many industry leaders, Hindi is not just a language but a vehicle for culture and the source of advertising's most legendary work. Aditya Tripathi, Executive Creative Director at Lowe Lintas, views his professional ascent as a testament to the language's power. He recounts how the legacy of Hindi advertising inspired his own career change.

“Every language is special. So is Hindi. In advertising, a lot of legendary work has happened in Hindi, created by some of the biggest names in advertising who also happened to be Hindi Copywriters. They inspired many like me to switch from Investment banking to advertising. I write in Hindi, and I am proud of it. It has got me from being a trainee Copywriter to Executive Creative Director at one of the biggest ad agencies in the country.”

Tripathi argues that Hindi’s power lies in its ability to forge a deeper, more resonant bond with audiences, pointing to campaigns that feel intrinsically born from the language itself. He says, “When you see some of the iconic ideas, you know that they have been thought in Hindi and best expressed in it. For example, Bande Achche Hain, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola and many more.”

He explained that in Hindi, each character possesses its own distinct sound, allowing the matras (vowel signs) to bring a unique charm to words. He pointed to the example of the tagline ‘Jaago Re,’ noting how the ‘Re’ gives it a different ring altogether. Tripathi concluded that as brands increasingly adopt hyperlocal strategies, the demand for skilled Hindi writing and writers in advertising is set to continue its growth.

A question of systemic value: Bias, awards, and training

The tension between the English-speaking corporate world and the Hindi-speaking creative force is not just an industry debate; it has also permeated popular culture. The MX Player series Thinkistaan, set in the advertising world, captured this exact conflict, striking a nerve with industry insiders by dramatising a reality many still face. This reality points to deep systemic hurdles in how the industry formally values the craft, particularly when it comes to recognition and awards.

The lack of formal accolades is a significant hurdle, contributing to a sense of invisibility for the craft. Research by Rupesh Kashyap cuts directly to the heart of this issue, revealing a near-total absence of dedicated platforms. His findings on the state of industry awards were clear,

"Almost none. Very few could name a platform that celebrates Hindi or regional copywriting. Awards remain English-heavy. Without recognition, the craft stays invisible."

This sentiment is echoed by creatives like Tanima Kohli, who explains that the brilliance of Hindi writing is often overlooked as a standalone skill. "I would honestly be surprised if there’s a dedicated one," she says.

"The truth is, the brilliance of Hindi copywriting is acknowledged only when it serves a larger campaign, not in isolation."

This hierarchy extends beyond awards and into the very fabric of agency workflow. Rupesh Kashyap's research confirms a clear bias in how work is assigned,

"English copywriters are trusted with urban and premium accounts. Regional writers are brought in when the brand wants to penetrate Tier II and Tier III markets... English for aspiration. Regional for authenticity. Hinglish for relatability."

This is compounded by a near-total absence of structured training. "It doesn’t cater to them," Kohli states bluntly. "A budding Hindi copywriter pretty much has to stumble upon the right mentor in the industry. There’s no formal system in place."

Despite these hurdles, nurturing this talent is crucial because it goes far beyond mere translation. "When you spot talent, you hold on to it," Kohli argues. "Hindi copywriters don’t just bring craft, they bring insights... It’s not just translation, it’s perspective."

Rupesh Kashyap adds that the ecosystem of writers itself has become fragmented, shaped by different pathways into the industry. "I believe there are five kinds of copywriters today. The first studied in Hindi or other native mediums, who think and write in their language, and are trained in script and grammar.

The second studied in English medium, who think in English, speak both, and type their mother tongue in Roman script. They know the language orally, but only vaguely in its written form. The third moves beyond these barriers, focusing on ideas, problem-solving, and the big picture.

The fourth live outside agencies, thriving on YouTube, Instagram, or the stage as influencers, stand-up comics, digital performers. They test lines in public. Brands borrow their voices for reach. They cannot replace the craft of copywriters, but they shape culture daily. The fifth are AI copywriters. They do not write. They churn. They call it copies. They are important because they help you scale."

Ultimately, this consistent oversight in awards, training, and work allocation sends a clear message: Hindi copywriting is often viewed as a functional requirement for reaching the masses, rather than a celebrated art form on par with its English counterpart.

Authenticity is non-negotiable

From the client's side, the need for authentic Hindi voices is a strategic imperative. Urvi Sonkar, Marketing and Branding Lead at ZOFF Foods, equates Hindi with emotion, especially in the FMCG sector, where connection is key.

Sonkar says, "India is a country where food is not just consumed, it’s celebrated, and masala is pure emotion. Similarly, in marketing and branding, Hindi is not just a language but an emotion that connects directly with people. At ZOFF, Hindi is not a substitute for English, it’s our original way of connecting with people."

Sonkar is also acutely aware of the challenges writers face within the industry, but frames the solution as a clear business decision. For brands aiming to build trust, investing in this talent is crucial.

"At the same time, we also recognise the challenge: Hindi copywriters often face limited recognition, fewer growth pathways, and salary disparities compared to English copywriters. Yet, the consensus is clear: without strong Hindi voices, brands risk losing authenticity and emotional connect with the very audiences driving India’s growth story. That’s why fostering and retaining top-tier Hindi talent is not optional; it’s a strategic investment."

An evolving agency landscape

Within major network agencies, there is a growing acknowledgement that specialised language skills are a vital asset. Priya Nathan, DEI & Talent Program Director at DDB Mudra Group, argues that in a country where over half of media consumption is in regional languages, the landscape is shifting in favour of regional talent.

"People today are appreciative of vernacular, excited by local and regional nuances, and find connection through things that are specific to where they come from. In a landscape so open to experimentation and with fewer rules, the opportunities that Hindi-first writers have are endless. Some brands communicate exclusively in Hindi... Hindi writers today stand on equal footing with their English counterparts."

Nathan believes that the rise of AI, rather than being a threat, will only amplify the value of human-led, nuanced creativity, especially in regional languages.

"With AI finding quick favour with creative folks, it does become a cause for concern simply because of the efficiency and speed it offers but the truth is that AI can never compete with the linguistic dexterity and cultural nuance that vernacular demands. And in that, there is a tremendous opportunity for copywriters specialising in vernacular to shine."

However, the view on the ground can be different, suggesting a trend toward bilingualism over specialisation. Shivangi Choudhury, Senior Creative Executive at Tilt Brand Solutions, notes, "Yes, some are better in Hindi, and some are better in English, but a copywriter must know how to write in both... no one I know is a proper Hindi copywriter."

Rupesh says, emphasising the changing media environment, “In the last decade, social media has changed language. People speak in their mother tongue but rarely write in it. They type in English. Now, voice search is reshaping this again, because many prefer to speak instead of typing. This is why Hindi Diwas cannot just be about Hindi. Since it leads the pack among Indian languages, it must also lead inclusivity. Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi — including English. Not as the only crown, but as one of many languages of ambition.”

What emerges from these conversations is a telling gap between commercial reality and cultural valuation. While the market has unequivocally crowned Hindi as the language of growth, the industry's internal structures are still playing catch-up. The path forward is, therefore, less about a single decision and more about a sustained commitment to dismantling old hierarchies. The question is no longer if brands need the heartland's language, but whether they can build an ecosystem that authentically values the creators who speak it.