Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How brands are making it more memorable

The streets of Prayagraj come alive during the Maha Kumbh Mela, where every corner brims with the hum of devotion and the vibrant energy of millions of attendees. Banners and billboards line the pathways, each vying for attention, showcasing products and services to a sea of pilgrims. The air is filled with chants and the aroma of food. Amid this overwhelming spectacle, only a handful of brands manage to rise above the clutter, crafting experiences that become etched in the hearts of visitors. These are the memories that linger long after the event, carried back to homes, a unique brand presence that lives on for 12 years until the next Maha Kumbh calls them back.

After a 12-year wait, the Maha Kumbh has returned once again this January. It will span an extended 45 days, from January 13 to February 26, with full fervour, drawing over 400 million attendees. This year's celebration holds immense significance as it marks the Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand event that occurs once every 144 years i.e after 12 Maha Kumbh Melas. This 12th Kumbh Mela coincides with a rare celestial alignment of the sun, moon, and Jupiter, making it an extraordinary occasion.

The scale of the Maha Kumbh is also evident in the extensive preparations, such as Western Railway launching 98 special trains to manage the influx of devotees. This logistical effort highlights the event's vast reach and importance, creating opportunities for brands to connect with a diverse audience.

Amyn Ghadiali, Country Head - India (GZ Creative Digital), GOZOOP Group, described the event as “a marketing goldmine.”

He elaborated, “It offers a unique platform to engage with a diverse audience, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities. With prolonged visibility spanning months, it provides brands with a rare opportunity to build top-of-mind recall while integrating into the cultural ethos of India.”

Shreyas Media has secured rights for advertising, activity, and vending zones, while Crayons Advertising and Vritti Solutions have taken charge of outdoor duties for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

“Traditional heavyweights like BFSI, healthcare, auto, cement, steel, pipes, paints, and telecom sectors are leading the charge in advertising at the Maha Kumbh Mela,” said Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder of Vritti Mindwave Media, the media wing of Vritti Solutions.

However, he also pointed to an exciting new wave of participants, including those from the fintech, media, entertainment, and technology sectors. He said, “These startups are leveraging this unique platform to boost brand awareness, increase app downloads, and foster engagement.”

This evolution in advertising trends extends beyond consumer-facing campaigns. Radhakrishnan observed a growing presence of B2B players, particularly infrastructure companies, not traditionally focused on consumer-facing campaigns participating to establish a presence.

Ghadiali further highlighted the scale of ad investment anticipated for Maha Kumbh 2025. “Ad spends are expected to exceed ₹3000 crores,” he revealed. This surge is driven by the increased participation of digital-first brands, the integration of technology into campaigns, and heightened competition among sectors like real estate, FMCG, BFSI, and e-commerce, all vying to capture the rural and semi-urban markets. He added, “However, PSUs are likely to dominate the landscape.”

The strategic importance of high-value touchpoints has also come to the forefront. He emphasised the demand for branding opportunities at critical locations. He said, “Several zones, including changing rooms, police booths, and barricades, are oversubscribed due to their visibility and critical utility during the event.”

Radhakrishnan shared that these zones are experiencing significant demand for branding.

He also highlighted the growing interest in CSR-driven activations, such as brushing zones, changing rooms, washing zones, and health camps offering brands an opportunity to integrate purpose-driven engagement with visibility.

To truly make an impact, brands must craft a well-strategised plan that resonates with the event’s magnitude and ethos.

Building Emotional Connections

Engaging with the spiritual essence of the Kumbh is key. “Brands should focus on emotional storytelling that connects deeply with the pilgrims' spiritual journey rather than adopting purely transactional approaches,” said Radhakrishnan.

For instance, initiatives that prioritise the well-being of pilgrims, like offering mobility aids for senior citizens or distributing eco-friendly essentials, can create a strong emotional bond. Such gestures address the immediate needs of attendees and also foster a lasting impression of the brand's values and purpose.

The 2019 Ardha Kumbh witnessed campaigns that highlighted this approach. Red Label’s ‘Tea for Trash’ addressed waste management by rewarding pilgrims with tea in exchange for collected trash, while Unilever’s ‘Swachhta ki Sawari’ empowered boatmen to clean the river as they ferried devotees.

ICICI Bank’s acupressure-enabling 'clapping gloves' catered to women spending long hours in prayer, while Aristocrat set up repair stations to provide free bag repair services for attendees.

Tata Salt deployed 'Kumbh Ke Shravan,' a team dedicated to assisting elderly devotees with mobility challenges.

One of the most recalled Kumbh campaigns is of Lifebuoy. In 2013, the brand launched a guerrilla campaign by stamping the message ‘Did you wash your hands with Lifebuoy’ on fresh rotis at over 100 dhabas and hotels during the mela. This ‘Roti Reminder’ reached 2.5 million people in 30 days, promoting handwashing to prevent germ transmission. It earned a bronze award in the PR category at Cannes.

These campaigns integrated purpose with action, resonating with the audience and enhancing brand recall through their meaningful contributions to the event.

Standing out, avoiding pitfalls, and measuring success

With the Maha Kumbh Mela anticipated to draw massive crowds and heightened competition for attention, brands need to take a strategic approach to ensure their campaigns stand out.

Radhakrishnan shared key insights on how brands can navigate this vast landscape and achieve lasting impact.

To stand out amidst the crowd, he recommended choosing high-traffic, strategic locations for campaign placements, as crowd movements are constantly shifting. By positioning campaigns in high-visibility zones, brands can maximise engagement. Additionally, leveraging mobile advertising formats, such as LED vans, can help brands stay visible and engaged with the audience as they move throughout the event. Using tech-enabled media to create targeted and measurable campaigns ensures that brands connect with attendees in more precise, impactful ways.

One of the brands that is participating this year, Mangaldeep aims to stand out in the vibrant and competitive environment of the Maha Kumbh.

Gaurav Tayal, Divisional CEO, Matches & Agarbatti Div, ITC shared that by introducing unique activations like the Mangaldeep Jalbatti and the immersive 360-degree AR Maha Kumbh Experience, the brand aims to offer devotees memorable and spiritually enriching engagements.

Tayal said, “Additionally, strategic placement of branding elements and activities in high-footfall areas such as Sangam Ghat, temples, and key pathways ensures maximum visibility and connection with the audience. While challenges like brand clutter and the sheer scale of the mela pose hurdles, Mangaldeep will address these by aligning its activations closely with the spiritual ethos of the event and leveraging a combination of on-ground presence and digital innovations to create impactful engagement.”

Another ITC brand, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is employing a strategic media mix, to stand out in the lively atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh.

Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Ltd. said, “The brand is combining on-ground activation, social media contests and influencer collaborations. By focusing on authentic storytelling and engagement while keeping the religious sentiment alive.”

Banerjee shared that through the brand’s presence at the Maha Kumbh, it aims to celebrate culture along with fostering lasting bonds.

Banerjee added, “This year, at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe is stepping into the heart of India’s cultural epicentre with Bhaukaal Lok, a dynamic celebration of Uttar Pradesh’s vibrant traditions and flavours.”

The brand has set up touchpoints like the UP Wala Jalwa reel-making booth, where visitors can immerse themselves in the quirky essence of Uttar Pradesh through music, props, and regional charm. The BYOB (Bring Your Own Bingo) Chaat Zone serves up fusion flavours, blending the brand’s fun persona with local food culture. Adding an experiential layer, the Bingo Bonfire features the Tedhi Medhi Mandali, delivering fiery flavours paired with entertaining warmth, creating a memorable brand interaction.

However, Radhakrishnan also advised brands to avoid the mistake of ignoring the dynamic nature of the event. Failing to adapt campaign placements as the crowd moves or relying on generic, transactional messaging that doesn’t resonate with the spiritual essence of the event can dilute their efforts.

To effectively measure success during such a large-scale event, Ghadiali suggested several methods. Footfall analytics through RFID tags, IoT sensors, or QR codes can help track real-time engagement and provide valuable data on campaign reach. Brand recall surveys conducted before and after the event can gauge awareness lift and assess the overall impact on brand perception. Social listening is also essential, allowing brands to monitor hashtags, digital chatter, and campaign impressions on social platforms to gauge online sentiment.

Analysing sales data from regions with strong campaign exposure can provide insights into how effectively the campaign influenced purchasing behaviour. Lastly, lead generation through sign-ups or registrations at activation touchpoints can offer a long-term measure of campaign success.

Ghadiali said, “A data-first approach combined with cultural relevance will be the key to unlocking Maha Kumbh's potential for brands. Considering the scale, I strongly believe that an insane experiential idea is the need of the hour to truly create an impact.”

Maha Kumbh 2025 is not just an advertising opportunity; it’s a chance for brands to weave themselves into the cultural and spiritual fabric of India. By blending emotional storytelling, innovative technology, and meaningful on-ground initiatives, brands can create campaigns that resonate deeply with the diverse audience.







