Inside the strategies behind marketing international destinations to Indian travellers

Last month, while scrolling through Instagram Reels during lunch break, a video of mist-covered hills and green pools made me stop. The location tag read "Kalu Waterfall near Malshej Ghat," approximately 150 kilometres from Mumbai. A few days later, I was standing at those same pools near old Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra, trying to recreate the angle I had seen on my phone. A 15-second video had turned into a weekend trip with bookings, planning, and a full itinerary.

This moment, repeated across millions of Indian phones, shows how travel decisions happen today. My trip cost a few thousand rupees and needed minimal planning. But when countries like New Zealand, Australia, or Switzerland want to create the same effect, they face a different challenge: turning a social media pause into a commitment worth lakhs and weeks of vacation time.

India's outbound tourism market is projected to reach approximately USD 55.39 billion by 2034 and grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2034. But this isn't just about growing numbers. It's about how entire countries position themselves in the crowded space of Indian travel dreams. Behind every international destination campaign lies an understanding of Indian psychology, digital behaviour, and the process of converting aspiration into bookings.

The foundation is marked by authenticity

When Gregg Wafelbakker, Regional Director Asia at Tourism New Zealand, talks about destination marketing fundamentals, his first word isn't "beauty" or "adventure." Its authenticity. He says, "What we promote must genuinely reflect what visitors will actually experience, and that's something we've seen clearly with the Beyond the Filter campaign."

The focus on authenticity is reflected in Indian travel psychology. Today's Indian travellers, especially younger ones, can spot manufactured experiences versus genuine ones.

According to a recent report, 82% of Indian travellers are prioritising destinations for their cultural offerings in 2025. Approximately 84% millennials and 80% Gen Z look for authentic heritage, local traditions, and immersive experiences.

Wafelbakker explains that this noticeable trend among Indian travellers aligns with what New Zealand offers.

This alignment between what destinations offer and what travellers want forms the base of international tourism marketing. Instead of just showing landmarks, campaigns now focus on emotional and personal growth with ideas that resonate with Indians seeking experiences beyond their comfort zones.

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy West, adds: "Long-haul becomes less about the physical distance and more about the profound personal impact it has had on them. This means showcasing 'Unique Experiences' and the raw beauty of 'Nature' that leaves a lasting mark. A journey where you don't just discover the world but also yourself."

The psychology of long-distance travel decisions

Given the traveller mindsets, aligning with the consumer psyche becomes necessary and challenging. Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager for India & Gulf at Tourism Australia, explains the psychological barriers unique to marketing distant destinations to Indians.

"As Indians, we tend to be quite emotional, so building a strong emotional connection between India and Australia is key," he says. This emotional connection helps travellers overcome practical barriers of distance, cost, and time.

The numbers support this approach. Australia welcomed over 450,000 Indian visitors in the 12 months to June 2025, up 8% from the previous year. Indian visitors reportedly spent AUD $2.7 billion, a 14% increase from 2024. More importantly, their length of stay increased by 21%, showing that once Indians commit to long-haul travel, they make the most of it.

Kashikar's team follows four core principles: winning in consideration, offering unique experiences, being creative while investing wisely, and making a meaningful impact. He noted that outbound holiday travel from India represents just 0.2% of the total market, making precise targeting essential.

The emotional barriers for long-haul destinations differ from domestic tourism marketing.

A weekend trip to Goa requires overcoming laziness. A journey to a tourist spot like Australia or New Zealand requires justifying significant spending, extended time away from work and family, and navigating unfamiliar cultures.

Kashikar explains the difference and notes, "You don't travel only for the icons, but also for how a country makes you feel, the experiences you immerse yourself in, and the memories you bring back."

There's a difference in search and booking patterns as well. Bharatt Malik, Sr. VP - Flights & Hotels, Yatra Online Ltd. shares, "For long-haul trips, planning begins two to three months in advance with travellers seeking visa-friendly options, curated itineraries and value-driven airfares, whereas for short-haul escapes, decisions are often more spontaneous, with a one-to-two week lead time."

Digital discovery meets traditional booking

The process of booking begins with raising awareness through digital efforts. The shift to digital-first marketing has changed how destinations approach Indian audiences. Rising incomes, better air connectivity, and social media influence have created a generation of Indian travellers who discover, research, and book international trips primarily through digital channels.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, shares, “While short-haul getaways see quicker conversions, long-haul trips are still planned with a longer lead time.”

This necessitates reaching out to potential travellers through digital avenues where they spend most of their time. In fact, research shows that 50% of Indian travellers are likely to be inspired by travel influencers, significantly higher than in other countries.

In line with this, Switzerland Tourism has released a creator-led travel reality show with four teams of influencers, including names like Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi; Barkha Singh; Ashi Khanna and Shivesh Bhatia; and Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar.

The YouTube series shows the team exploring Zurich to Interlaken, Geneva, Laax and Engelberg, Mürren and Schilthorn, and more. It is tailored specifically for Indian audiences.

Similarly, Singapore Tourism partners with Indian influencers to spotlight the iconic locations in the country. It has collaborated with Indian actress, Kashika Kapoor, for a mini series on Instagram as she explores locations like Changi airport, Universal Studios Singapore, Gardens by the Bay, Albatross Speedboat Adventures, Sentosa Island and more.



Kashikar explains Tourism Australia approaches marketing by targeting high-value travellers through digital segmentation.

"Through platforms like Google and Meta, we're able to identify and segment audiences based on their tastes, preferences, interests, and past travel behaviour, which helps us tailor content to both first-time and repeat visitors effectively."

Its creative execution reflects this. Beyond broad campaign films, the tourist destination creates "driver films" that are personalised content from 6 to 30 seconds targeting specific interests. The destination has collaborated with Sara Tendulkar to show Australia's scenic locations.

Someone who watches its main campaign gets retargeted with content matching their interests: road trips for self-drive enthusiasts, adventure activities for thrill-seekers, and food experiences for culinary travellers.

The path from inspiration to booking isn't linear. Gaurav Malik notes that Indian travellers today are looking for ease, value, and experiences that “feel both personal and inspiring."

Authentic cultural immersion is becoming the new aspirational luxury, especially for younger generations, who are moving from dreaming to doing. With this, Agnihotri observes that there’s a shift in creative approach from glossy, idealised visuals to raw, relatable, and unfiltered content that feels genuine.

“Think candid moments over staged shots. Highlighting genuine interactions with local people and cultures, emphasising the rich, authentic connections that travellers today seek is the key.”

Additionally, the use of visuals and narratives that show travellers doing and experiencing rather than just passively observing plays a role in encouraging travellers, according to Agnihotri.

Tourism New Zealand took a page from this trend and focused on highlighting the destination's approach to sustainability by talking about their environmental protection and integrating Māori concepts like manaakitanga (hospitality) and whānaungatanga (kinship) into tourism experiences. Its ambassadors, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, can be seen interacting with the locals in the mini ads as they learn about the Māori culture.

This reflects changes in Indian social media consumption, where audiences can detect inauthentic content.

Why travel agents still matter

While digital marketing creates awareness, actual conversion often happens through traditional travel partnerships, especially in the Indian market.

Tourism New Zealand's Wafelbakker highlights, "When it comes to conversion, the travel trade plays a crucial role, especially in this market. Around 85% of Indian visitors to New Zealand book through the travel trade—brands like CTC, MakeMyTrip, and more."

This reveals something important about Indian behaviour for long-haul destinations. While discovery happens through social media and digital channels, the complexity and cost of international travel often drive people back to travel advisors for actual booking and trip planning.

Tourism Australia has taken a systematic approach to this through its Aussie Specialist Program, which has certified over 3,000 travel advisors across India who advocate for Australia. Kashikar explains, "At the 'moment of truth,' they help convert consideration into actual bookings."

Deals and partnerships become critical when addressing practical barriers of long-haul travel. Malik from Agoda points to policy changes that help travel.

"Agoda's booking data shows that relaxed visa policies across Southeast Asia are reshaping how Indians travel, with rising interest in destinations like Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka."

The partnership strategy goes beyond simple booking. Yatra's Bharatt Malik says, "Competitive fares, tie-ups with airlines and banks, as well as personalised recommendations based on past behaviour help bridge the gap between aspiration and action."



Yatra collaborates with tourism boards and destination agencies to spotlight new regions, seasonal experiences, and cultural highlights. Modern destination marketing requires systems where airlines, hotels, tour operators, and digital platforms work together to reduce friction at every stage of travel.

By incorporating this strategy, destinations like New Zealand have noticed a 22% increase over 2019 levels in Indian visitors, with 81,000 having travelled to the spot in the past 12 months. Similarly, arrivals from India to Australia have grown at 11.1% annually over the past decade, higher than the 7.6% growth in overall Indian outbound travel.

The future outlook supports continued investment in Indian markets. Kashikar notes that according to CAPA and McKinsey reports, the Indian outbound travel market, currently at around 30 million travellers, is projected to reach 80-90 million by 2040, reflecting an annual growth of 7-8%.

Agnihotri comments that the emotional payoff of a trip (relaxed, renewed, inspired) needs to be highlighted rather than just the destination itself. “If they see how the experience can feel and transform them, it becomes aspirational,” and outbound travel can be assured.

As international tourism marketing to Indians matures, two themes are reshaping strategies: sustainability consciousness and cultural sensitivity. Wafelbakker from Tourism New Zealand identifies that there isn't a one-size-fits-all answer for every destination, but when I think about the future for New Zealand, one trend stands out: sustainability."

This sustainability focus extends beyond environmental considerations to cultural and social sustainability. Indian travellers, particularly younger ones, increasingly want to feel they are contributing positively to destinations rather than just consuming experiences.

The science of selling countries to Indian travellers has evolved beyond showcasing beauty; it now requires cultural intelligence, digital strategies, and the ability to transform a moment of social media inspiration into a life-changing journey.

The next time you pause at a travel reel, remember that behind that moment of wanderlust lies a destination marketing machine, one that understands exactly how to transform your travel wishlist into your next passport stamp.