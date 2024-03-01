Millennials changing advertising norms to craft a better workplace for Gen Z

In an advertising industry where unhealthy working habits are normalized, creativity clashes with deadlines, and innovation collides with client expectations. Employees find themselves caught in a relentless cycle of late nights, endless revisions, and sleepless weekends while eye bags and dark circles are boasted and celebrated.

#AgencyLife has emerged as a trend, employing memes and humor to cope with the challenges and inequalities present in the industry, particularly when it comes to issues like receiving credit for one's work or fair compensation. This hashtag currently boasts 2.8 million posts on Instagram alone.

It is because of this hectic culture that many employees have experienced elevated levels of stress. For example, after an unfortunate incident, Tadashi Ishii, CEO of DAN Japan, was asked to step down in 2017 following the suicide of an overworked junior employee.

Closer home, in September 2020, the advertising industry lost a young professional due to cardiac arrest, which was induced by stress.

However, now, a growing number of Millennials are breaking these patterns and cycles of toxicity that has passed on in advertising for decades and are actively unlearning these patterns and traits to create a better workplace for Gen Z and the future of advertising.

But what fuels stress in agency culture?

At the crux of this tension lies the treatment of clients as central figures within agency culture. Success depends on how long agencies can keep clients are happy and stay partnered with them. However, the challenge arises from the fact that clients have numerous alternatives to choose from. Clients are likely to explore other options if an agency fails to meet their needs. This harsh reality underscores a fundamental truth: without clients, agencies cannot generate revenue, and without revenue, agencies cease to exist.

Over the years, the measure of an agency's success has been tied to its ability to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. Amidst maintaining the long-term relationship for the sake of it, the well-being of employees often takes a backseat as agencies prioritize profitability and client satisfaction.

Pooja Manek, Creative Lead & Founding Member at Talented.Agency, pointed out that the true measure of success lies beyond mere client retention.

She said, “ Determining the success of a client-agency partnership basis the years of the relationship vs the frequency of consistent great work—this has been one of the most baffling realities of our industry for me. We’re in the service business, but to sustainably mark the success of our industry, we need to rethink who we’re servicing. Our industry will collectively have better self-worth when we remind ourselves that—we’re as much in the service of the idea as we are in the service of the client.”

Only by shifting this perspective can the industry collectively prioritize the well-being of its employees and foster a culture that values work-life balance as much as client satisfaction.

Work-life balance

Pallavi Chakravarti, former ECD of Taproot Dentsu and Creative Head- West of DDB Mudra Group and currently the Founder and CCO of Fundamental, has been vocal about flaws in the hustle culture in the advertising industry.

Chakravarti finds it problematic that lack of work-life balance was celebrated in some pockets of their industry and further emphasized that the freedom to have a life beyond work was something valued as Fundamental.

She said, “I've always maintained that ours isn't a 9 to 5 job. There will inevitably be some working weekends or public holidays. The question is, is this the norm or an exception? Is working on a public holiday considered a foregone conclusion or an aberration? Are late nights written into your contract while joining an agency, or is it a once-in-a-blue-moon thing? At Fundamental, we believe you need not burn out trying to keep the flame of good advertising going.”

A study conducted by Randstad shows that work-life balance (65%) trumps attractive salary and benefits (62%), as the most important driver for Indian job seekers while choosing an employer.

This shift in priorities is not only evident in statistical data but also in the evolving narrative of advertising campaigns, where brands are taking a bold stance against the pervasive culture of overworking.

For instance, Heineken recently launched a campaign shedding light on the negative impact of late working hours on the well-being of office workers. The campaign extends beyond product promotion, advocating for a balanced approach to work and life.

Another example is the work done by BBH for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the UK. This campaign, titled 'BRING THE SHUTTERS DOWN ON OVERWORKING,' sheds light on the same issue.



Need of Gen Z for the Gen Z

In today's market, Gen Z constitutes a significant demographic, and according to Bloomberg, these young professionals and students wield substantial purchasing power, accounting for a staggering $360 billion in disposable income.

Due to this immense potential, many brands are trying to market to Gen Z but fail to effectively connect with Gen Z in their advertising efforts. Why? Because truly engaging with this cohort requires more than just targeting them—it demands active listening and understanding of their perspectives.

Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon believes that in the advertising industry, there's a common issue: younger team members' ideas are often underestimated. She said that even though the industry celebrates young agile hirings, it struggles to truly embrace and credit the input of junior colleagues, and senior members sometimes ignore or downplay these ideas, only to present them later as their own.

She said, “This lack of recognition not only hampers innovation but also fosters inequality within teams. Real leadership means acknowledging and supporting all team members, no matter their age or experience. By creating a culture that values diverse viewpoints, we not only improve our work but also promote inclusivity and respect. We must commit to championing the ideas of each team member to be a true leader.”

Similarly, Keren Benjamin, Associate Director, Planning Lead Research and Strategy, Capital Z, addresses another toxic pattern in marketing to Gen Z: the 'stereotype trap.'

She said, “It's like trying to fit a unicorn into a box – it just doesn't work. You’ll often find visuals targeting Gen Z dipped in the same one-tone ink (mostly OTT), failing to depict their patchwork identities.”

Through Capital Z, Benjamin aims to solve palpable problems creatively, making Gen Z feel understood and respected for who they are, not who we think they should be.

“It’s crucial to understand that they're not a trend to follow; they're a generation to engage with,” she added.

Taking it to her LinkedIn, Benjamin had shared a few solutions for Millennial managers navigating the nuances of working with Gen Z teammates.

1. Embrace hybrid work models as a way of operations (not just a makeshift arrangement) to accommodate diverse preferences and boost productivity. Once you build trust and show them that you understand their needs, they will be more open to coming to office when you really need them.



2. Shift the focus from hours spent to results achieved. Acknowledge and reward based on outcomes rather than clocked hours.



3. Cultivate an open feedback culture where constructive criticism is seen as a tool for improvement, creating an opportunity for growth for both managers and Gen Z employees.



4. Establish mentorship programs to guide Gen Z through the challenges of the professional world, offering support and building confidence. (You might not have the same starting point but it's incredibly rewarding to see them take flight when they are treated as equals)

By confronting these unhealthy patterns head-on and adopting a more inclusive and balanced approach, the advertising industry has the opportunity to foster a workplace that not only thrives but also supports the growth of the next generation of talent.