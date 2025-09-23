Navratri 2025 to draw 30K nightly footfalls, boosting Gujarat’s ad spends

When you think of Garba, you think of Gujarat. As the nine nights of Navratri begin, the rhythm of the dhol and the vibrant swirl of chaniya cholis are transforming the state into an unparalleled hub of cultural and commercial activity. This nine-day festival is a cultural cornerstone and a powerful economic engine.
This consumer fervour translates directly into a massive opportunity for advertisers, turning Gujarat into a massive marketing playground. According to industry reports, the state consistently sees a festive adex spike, with growth often projected between 15-20% year-on-year.
As Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Founder & Director of Zero Gravity Communications, highlights, “Navratri is one of the largest festive adex spikes in Gujarat. Brands allocate a significant chunk of budgets here.” This spending is fueled by more than just local enthusiasm; the state is expecting to host over 4 million tourists according to the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL), an influx that creates a booming multi-crore economy across apparel, F&B, and electronics.
The festive economics
Retailers, especially in electronics, dominate spends. A Croma spokesperson confirmed that the nine nights alone contribute nearly 7% of their annual sales, fuelled by marquee launches like new smartphones and appliances.
“These ten days alone contribute to nearly 5-7% of our annual sales, especially in markets like Mumbai and Gujarat.”
This period sees a boom across multiple categories. Jewellery and apparel brands also see their festive sales peak, with promotions designed around gifting and family shopping. The apparel sector thrives on the demand for traditional wear, while event management companies orchestrate Garba nights on a massive scale. The tourism influx benefits the entire hospitality chain, creating a captive audience with high purchase intent.
For FMCG and F&B majors, consumption is tied to fasting rituals. Haldiram’s and other players roll out vrat-friendly menus, positioning themselves not just as products but as part of the festival’s cultural fabric.
Navratri’s economic importance lies in its ability to build consumer momentum and set the tone for spending leading into Diwali. Kailash Agarwal, President – Retail at Haldiram’s, explains this strategic view: “Navratri is a strategically important festival for us because it symbolises the true start of a long festive season in India, leading toward Diwali. The campaign also helps set the conversation for festive messaging while reinforcing brand trust with consumers.”
On-ground dominance
While digital provides scale, the heart of Navratri is in its physical celebration, making a hyperlocal, on-ground strategy non-negotiable.
The sheer scale has grown immensely, making it a can't-miss opportunity. Pooja Shah, COO of PVOT Designs Private Limited – an agency based in Gujarat, observes, “Over the past five years, the scale and grandeur of Navratri in Gujarat have grown to unprecedented heights.”
Founder of an integrated ad agency based in Gujarat, Khushboo Solanki Sharma, calls Garba venues “one of the most lucrative ways to have on-ground activations,” given they attract over 30,000 revellers a night. She emphasises that these are not standalone events but are deeply integrated with other channels.
Drilling down into specific on-ground tactics, Ronak Mehta, Founder and Director of PVOT Designs Private Limited, identifies one particularly effective tool for generating organic buzz. He explains, “The one that has the maximum impact are the Photo-selfie booths. When the crowd takes selfies and uploads them on their handles and tags the venue/event, it surely becomes a talking point and contributes to ticket sales.”
This user-generated proof is often supplemented by direct feedback captured at the venue. Pooja Shah adds, “On-ground testimonials are also recorded to give an insight to the other viewers of the amazing experience so that the concerned event tops their list for picking the next day venue to play garba.”
To drive urgency and continuous engagement, a mix of promotional tactics is key. Ronak Mehta explains, “Countdown posts to create an urgency, artists' posts to attract the fans and contests to give freebies are planned to increase the footfalls.”
The role of influencers in this ecosystem is also evolving, driven by a change in consumer perception. In a market estimated to be worth over ₹2,800 crore according to a Statista report, the sheer volume of sponsored content has led to audience fatigue. Ronak Mehta observes the cause of this shift: “We, as an agency, feel the market for content-creators and influencers has saturated to some extent, and they are mostly used for getting their audience to consume the content.”
As a result, the strategic focus is decisively moving. Instead of allocating large budgets to macro-influencers for simple amplification, brands are now collaborating with micro- and nano-creators who offer deeper, more authentic community trust, making their recommendations feel more genuine and less transactional.
The media matrix
According to the latest festive season forecast from GroupM, overall adex is expected to grow by 18%, with digital ad spends projected to increase by over 25%, driven by increased data penetration in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This digital-first mindset is central to the Navratri media strategy.
Digital now commands the largest share of the festive budget, offering both mass reach and targeted precision. Vedavyas Badri, Vice President – Programmatic Buying at LS Digital, confirms this shift, “While the charm and scale of traditional avenues such as television and print persist, the biggest share during the festive quarter is held by digital. It is a tangible medium, helping brands build awareness, strengthen recall and drive consideration.” He points to specific formats like “YouTube Shorts, Instagram video formats, and integrations with popular OTT shows” as being particularly effective.
Connected TV (CTV) has emerged as a critical channel for reaching urban families. With reports from Media Partners Asia suggesting that CTV household penetration in Gujarat has crossed 35%, it has become a high-priority medium.
Vedavyas Badri notes, “In fact, over the last few years, Connected TV has gained tremendous traction, with every brand wanting to secure a strong share of voice. It’s quite common to see media inventory on key channels and platforms getting blocked well in advance during this period.”
Navigating culture and commerce
With such high stakes, the most successful brand campaigns are those that achieve deep cultural integration. This approach is proven to be effective; a Kantar study on festive advertising showed that campaigns with high ‘cultural nuance’ see a 35% higher audience recall, a critical metric in a cluttered environment.
Croma executes its ‘Festival of Dreams’ theme by embedding the brand within local traditions, tapping into the aspirational mindset of consumers during a period of celebration and new beginnings. The Croma Spokesperson elaborates on their hands-on strategy, “We are bringing our message alive by engaging deeply with local traditions and celebrations. This includes participating in and hosting local Garba events and strengthening the festive atmosphere inside our stores. To make these upgrades more accessible, we’re introducing exciting exchange offers and attractive financing options—ensuring customers don’t just celebrate traditions but also fulfil their technology dreams this season.”
Similarly, Haldiram’s positions its brand as an authentic enabler of the festive experience, focusing on the deep cultural significance of fasting. Kailash Agarwal details their philosophy, “At Haldiram’s, our core philosophy is about celebrating Indian traditions through food! Navratri has significant cultural and spiritual meaning, and fasting is a core component. With the Swaad Bhari Navratri Menu, we curate sattvik-friendly menu items that people can enjoy without sacrificing tradition.”
Looking ahead
The energy and spending generated during Navratri are expected to sustain throughout the quarter, setting the stage for Diwali and the year-end holidays. Vedavyas Badri explains, “At LS Digital, we’ve noticed that advertising expenditures don't decrease following Navratri; rather, they keep going up through Diwali and into the end of the year. One of the strongest categories that sees a surge is travel… Alongside travel, the BFSI category also scales up its advertising investments.”
For brands, the festival is a crucial learning period that informs future strategy. As Kailash Agarwal concludes, “there is great continuity of momentum in learning through various aspects of Navratri into the broader roadmap of festive marketing throughout the year.”
The final consensus among experts is that the brands that truly win are those that enhance the consumer experience from every angle. As Pooja Shah aptly puts it, “Conceptual Décor and good food speaks of the thought process of the organisers that contributes to the increase in brand visibility and awareness.”