Learning from Piyush Pandey: Mentees share lessons in fearlessness and storytelling

When I first dipped my toes into reporting the world of advertising and marketing, I had the opportunity to interview Piyush Pandey—an Adman with over 40 years of wisdom who has seen it all.

This encounter was a masterclass in creativity, filled with insights that left me awe-struck. During our chat, I mentioned how much I was learning from his wisdom. With that signature twinkle in his eye and a grin that stretched from ear to ear, he said, "You’re not just learning from people; they’re learning from you too."

When I think of Piyush Pandey’s ads, the ones that come to mind for most people are the iconic ones, i.e., the Fevicol ads that cleverly showed how nothing sticks like Fevicol, with that unforgettable tagline, ‘Fevicol Ka Mazboot Jod Hai, Tootega Nahi’ [Fevicol’s strong bond won’t break]. Or the heartwarming ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ campaign that made us all look at our homes as more than just four walls, reminding us that every home holds a story.

But for me, it was the ‘Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’ ad that holds a special place in my heart. This was before I was unfamiliar with his creative brilliance. I was in school, and my dada [elder brother] had recently cleared his board exams. The timing couldn’t have been better. Whenever we’d head to the shops together, I'd cheekily use the tagline from the ad, “Paise Pappu dega!” [Pappu will pay!] pointing a finger at him. It wasn’t just an ad; it was a part of our everyday fun. That’s what made Pandey’s work so magical.

For a lot of people in advertising, even if they haven’t had the chance to work with Piyush Pandey directly, they’ve definitely been influenced by his work. I’m one of those people. I was pursuing IT engineering when I first heard his name, probably in passing, but it was enough to make me curious. So, I did what anyone would do. I Googled him.

Almost every iconic ad I could think of had his name attached to it. It was like discovering that the guy behind the curtain, in this context, pulling all the creative strings, was Piyush Pandey. As I kept reading about him, diving deeper into the stories behind his campaigns, I finally saw the appeal – the impact that ads have. This magnetic pull got me to tell stories of people who bring impactful campaigns to life.

And I’m not alone. There are so many others like me who got drawn into this industry, directly or indirectly, because of the influence of Piyush Pandey and his work. In one way or another, he shaped the paths of countless people in this field.

He's won so many awards that I bet he’s lost count by now. Whether it’s him, his work, his agency, or even his mentees, there’s no shortage of accolades.

This Teacher’s Day, I reached out to some of those who’ve had the privilege of working with him to understand the impact Piyush Pandey has had on their careers and lives.

Leading from the front

Everyone who knows Pandey recognises him for his work on Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints, or as the ‘Ogilvy man’. Another key aspect of his personality is his love for cricket, which is more than just a hobby; it was his first love. Although he chose a different career path, his cricketing roots have deeply influenced his worldview.

Just as a captain guides his team on the field, Pandey carried those lessons into advertising, always urging his mentees to ‘lead from the front’, an analogy that emphasised taking bold, decisive action in both life and work.

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India, shared, “Nothing is complete without a cricketing lesson from Piyush. He gave us all a Ganesha, padded up in cricket gear, playing off the front foot. That's how he wants you to approach work and life—Off the Front Foot!”

This front-foot approach wasn’t just about risk-taking but also about conviction. Pandey urged his team to trust their instincts, stay bold in their ideas, and never hold back.

Talha Bin Mohsin, Founder & Filmmaker Better Late Than Never Films and Pandey’s mentee, shared, “When I just started working with him, he sensed the obvious nervousness and fear in my tone”

Mohsin shared the conversation, and here’s how it went.

Piyush asked, "Teri umar kya thi jab tune Roff ki film likhi thi?" [How old were you when you wrote the Roff film?]

Mohsin replied, "38, Sir."

Piyush responded with a smile, "38 mein toh main bhi itna achcha nahin likhta tha." [At 38, even I wasn’t writing this well.]

Shocked, Mohsin said, "What are you saying!"

Piyush reassured him, "Sach yaar. Tu dara mat kar. Creative logon ko darna nahin chahiye. Main hoon ya koi bhi, tu khul kar idea suna. Front foot par khel." [It's true, my friend. Don't be afraid. Creative people shouldn't fear. Whether it's me or anyone else, speak your idea openly. Play on the front foot.]

Piyush’s subtle nudge is evident in this picture taken on their first meeting together. He welcomed him with open arms and Mohsin was content to be basking in his glory.

Pandey’s influence on leadership in advertising can’t be overstated. He is indeed a teacher of fearlessness.

Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India believe this quality shaped their careers. They said, “His fearless leadership—his conviction that great work is the answer—has not only shaped our leadership but has led a new way of working for the industry.”

Pandey’s leadership has also been about empowering his team. He trusted them and gave them the freedom to experiment and grow.

Shubho Sengupta, Digital Marketer, shares that although he never specifically sought Pandey’s mentorship, the impact of his work had a huge influence on him even before they met. Sengupta first experienced Pandey’s influence through his work in the mid-90s and various anecdotes. It wasn’t until later, when he joined Pandey’s creative team in Delhi, and later collaborated with him as a client at Coca-Cola and on a political campaign, that he had the opportunity to work directly with him.

Reflecting on his experiences working with Pandey, Sengupta shared, “Piyush only settled for the best work, and it was clear that nothing less would do. As a leader, he believed in empowering his team and backed us all the way. Sadly, this is a value that's fast disappearing.”

For Pandey, the front-foot approach was also about leadership. Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, shared, “Piyush taught me how to always think from the heart and then the mind. His leadership quality of always being the playing captain is a lesson I try the most to emulate. One must lead from the front.”

Making stories relatable

Another key lesson that stood out to everyone who worked with Pandey was his ability of taking complex ideas and distilling them into simple, relatable and emotional stories that resonated with the millions.

Recalling the lessons Pandey imparted, Sengupta said, “The one lesson Piyush taught me is simplifying the complex without being simplistic and then telling a story that connects with the common man on the street. I will forever be grateful for this gift.”

Pathak also highlighted Pandey’s knack for cutting through complexity. She shared, “His ability to simplify is rare and it’s something I try to emulate when faced with a complicated problem. Piyush asks you to always listen to your heart. This is the muscle he wants you to exercise the most.”

For Nayak, Pandey’s body of work continues to inspire the industry. He said, “Piyush brought simplicity and real life to advertising in India. His work opened the floodgates of thinking. Even today, his work inspires the new generation to not just be different but be relevant.”

Subhash Kamath, Brand Consultant, first crossed paths with Pandey as a young account executive, where Pandey was his account supervisor. Years later, as CEO of Bates, Kamath had the chance to work with him again when they became part of the Ogilvy family. Over these two stints, Kamath developed a close understanding of Pandey and gained invaluable insights.

Reflecting on one of Pandey’s core philosophies, Kamath shared, “Keep it simple. Don’t overthink, don’t overanalyse. Consumers respond to simple messages and ideas they can relate to. Cut through all the data and the planning decks but eventually, arrive at a simple nugget you can build the whole campaign on. I’ve seen Piyush do that time and again. It’s a real skill, believe me, and not something many can do.”

Pandey’s brilliance lay in his understanding that the best stories aren’t the most complicated but the ones that connect emotionally with the audience.

Child at heart



Pandey lives by the belief, ‘Don’t let the child in you die. They are genius. You are not,’ a mantra that shines through in his work and relationships. The boundless curiosity, playful spirit, and openness in expressing emotions are his childlike qualities that folks who've worked with him recall.

Mohsin found his childlike ability to break down complex problems inspiring.

“What struck me the most is the curiosity of the man. He’s probably achieved everything an adman can dream of, yet he constantly asks questions like an 8-year-old, always ready to learn. A lot of people lose the ability to learn once they reach a certain level, but that’s not him. Maybe that’s why he’s The Piyush Pandey,” said Mohsin.

On the other hand, Pathak experienced Pandey’s childlike joy in a more literal sense during a shoot with Amitabh Bachchan. She said, “He conspired with Mr. Bachchan to play a prank on me, stopping the shoot—and my heart—for a few minutes.”

The prank was short-lived, but the memory of Piyush’s childlike laughter is still cherished by her. “I can still hear his laughter. His childlike joy is infectious,” she added

Piyush’s influence is felt in the way his mentees and team members express the same playfulness.

Nayak recalled how a rugby injury gave him a rare chance to work closely with Pandey. He said, “Once, many years ago, Piyush injured himself while playing rugby and I got the opportunity to sit with him and work with him for weeks. It was the best coaching class in life. I have never told him, but every day after I left his house, I would thank the unknown person who injured him for gifting me this golden opportunity.”

Kamath highlighted one of the most impactful lessons he learned from Pandey, which helped shape his leadership style: the importance of a joyful workplace. He believes that the morale of an office is directly linked to the amount of laughter echoing through its corridors. In an industry with demanding clients, crazy deadlines and constant stress, the key to success, he said, is working hard while still having fun.

“Piyush embodies that spirit,” Kamath shared. “He’s always ready for a laugh or to crack a witty pun. And suddenly, the tension in the room evaporates. You hear that familiar guffaw and you know that Piyush is in the room. It’s a simple lesson, really. Happy people create great work.”

Despite his towering achievements, Pandey has always been remarkably open about his emotions—a trait that his mentees find both surprising and deeply inspiring.

Karmakar and Rajadhyaksha recalled a memory that left a lasting impression on them.

They shared, "A couple of years after we joined Ogilvy, we made a film for Dainik Bhaskar. We landed up at Piyush’s home to share it with him. We played the film, excited to see if he liked it. What happened next was not what we were prepared for. Tears started flowing down his eyes. He hugged us and complimented us while wiping his eyes. We were in complete awe of how someone so accomplished is absolutely ok being vulnerable and so open about his emotions.”

Pandey’s belief in the people around him made them believe in themselves, and that’s what made him an extraordinary mentor.

On this Teacher’s Day, as I reflect on his contributions, one thing is clear, Piyush Pandey didn’t just teach his mentees how to create great ads, he taught them how to live boldly, lead from the heart, and always play on the front foot.